North Korea Denies FBI Claim That Its Hackers Stole $6 Billion from Binance

North Korea on Tuesday denied FBI allegations that its TraderTraitor hacking group stole over $6 billion from Binance. Kim Yo Jong called the claim a trite provocation as Binance covered most losses.

North Korea on Tuesday denied involvement in the recent cryptocurrency heist at Binance, dismissing as a trite provocation a US announcement that North Korea n hackers were behind the incident.

Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, said Friday that hackers stole more than $6 billion in what appears to be the largest cryptocurrency heist on record. The FBI later said the theft was orchestrated by North Korean hackers, attributing the attack to a hacking group known as TraderTraitor, which was also behind a $1.5 billion hack of the Bybit exchange last year.

Also read Binance Reopens After $6.3 Billion Hack, Covers 95% of Stolen Assets as FBI Blames North Korea

North Korea Denies FBI Accusations

On Tuesday, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, called the FBI announcement a trite provocation and an absurd rhetoric. This is not the first time that the U.S. has attempted to spread misunderstanding of the DPRK in the international community, blindly linking the DPRK with the cyber crime incidents whenever they occur on an international scale, she said in a statement, using the abbreviation of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

On this occasion, we confirmed Washington's hostile attitude toward the DPRK once again and are closely monitoring a variety of persistent provocations of the U.S. against our state, Kim Yo Jong said. She added: We have issues to reconsider in diverse aspects as regards the very unpleasant U.S. hostile attitude. The denial serves as a direct rebuttal to assertions made by the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding a multi-billion dollar cyber heist.

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Kim Yo Jong emphasized that Washington is misleading international public opinion by attributing various global cyber crimes to the DPRK. She asserted that the US is attempting to brand the nation as a cyber criminal state through fabricated evidence. This strong language suggests that Pyongyang views the accusations not just as legal matters, but as part of a broader political campaign.

TraderTraitor Linked To Binance Heist

The FBI stated over the weekend that a North Korean state-sponsored hacking unit known as TraderTraitor was responsible for the Binance attack. According to law enforcement reports, this group stole more than $6 billion in virtual assets, marking one of the largest financial heists in history. Investigators noted that the hackers converted the stolen funds into the cryptocurrency Ethereum to facilitate further laundering efforts.

Security experts have long identified North Korean hackers as some of the most prolific thieves in the cryptocurrency space. The proceeds from these illicit activities are widely believed to help fund the country's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs. Despite international sanctions and UN Security Council resolutions, Pyongyang continues to pour resources secured through these banned activities into its military ambitions. Binance confirmed that it has covered most of the assets stolen from its platform using company reserves.

This financial cushion helps maintain stability for users despite the massive breach. However, the incident has sparked renewed calls for regulatory action, with the SEC in the Philippines already asking the National Telecommunications Commission to block access to the Binance website.

Cyber Theft Funds Nuclear Programs

Outside experts say North Korea has increasingly turned to cryptocurrency theft and other illicit cyber activities as a source of badly needed foreign currency, helping sustain its struggling economy and fund its nuclear program in the face of stringent U.S.-led international sanctions and other challenges. In December 2022, South Korea's spy agency estimated that North Korean hackers had stolen 1.5 trillion won ($1.1 billion) in cryptocurrency and other virtual assets over the previous five years.

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Although the country has mostly denied involvement, North Korea has been linked to numerous major cyberattacks in past years, including a 2013 campaign that paralyzed the servers of South Korean financial institutions, the 2014 hacking of Sony Pictures, and the WannaCry malware attack of 2017. South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Monday that North Korea's illicit cyber activities pose an increasing threat to the global digital economy and that Seoul was closely cooperating with the United States and the broader international community to address the threat.

The Binance heist came as North Korea has ramped up its weapons tests in a likely bid to increase its leverage in potential diplomacy with the U.S. after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his desire to restore diplomacy with Kim Jong Un. On Tuesday, North Korea said it tested a new cluster warhead for strategic cruise missiles.

Asked by reporters later during a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump suggested investigators weren't yet certain that North Korea was involved. I'm not concerned. We're learning about it, Trump said of the case. We don't know if it's North Korea, he added, though saying investigators could still determine that it was.

Geopolitical Tensions And Diplomatic Channels

While the US and North Korea clash over these cyber accusations, diplomatic channels remain frozen. Pyongyang has stayed silent on President Donald Trump's recent overtures to resume summit diplomacy. Experts suggest that Kim Yo Jong's comments indicate that North Korea is actively weighing its options regarding future engagement with the United States. The $6 billion theft highlights the growing vulnerability of major financial platforms to state-sponsored cyber attacks.

For North Korea, a nation with one of the world's most impoverished economies, these cyber operations provide critical funding for programs banned under international law. The incident underscores the complex intersection of cyber warfare, financial crime, and geopolitical strategy in the modern era. As investigations continue, the attribution of blame remains a focal point of international discourse. While the FBI maintains its stance on North Korean involvement, Pyongyang continues to reject all allegations of links to cryptocurrency theft.

The situation leaves financial regulators and tech companies worldwide on high alert for similar sophisticated attacks in the future.