Binance Co-CEO Richard Teng Denies Financial Instability After $6.3 Billion Heist

Binance co-CEO Richard Teng asserts the exchange is in strong financial health after stabilizing withdrawals following a major hack. He dismisses North Korean accusations as absurd rhetoric while the company seeks to rebuild user trust.

Binance Co-CEO Richard Teng stated that asset outflows from the cryptocurrency exchange have normalized, asserting the firm is in very strong financial health. This declaration comes one week after the platform suffered what could be the largest-ever financial heist, with customers withdrawing a net $4.72 billion as of Monday. Teng provided these comments at the Hong Kong FinTech Week event on Tuesday, aiming to reassure investors and users about the stability of the world's largest crypto exchange.

Financial Health And Token Replenishment Status

Teng explained that while there was an expected spike in withdrawals during the first twenty-four hours after the incident, activity has since returned to normal levels. The company confirmed in a post on X that hourly deposits now exceed withdrawals, reflecting improving user activity and stabilizing flows. Teng emphasized that ninety-five percent of the affected tokens have been replenished, stating that the company has the capacity to cover the losses and maintain operational integrity.

Also read FBI: North Korea behind $6B Binance crypto theft

North Korea Dismisses US Allegations As Rhetoric

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, rejected FBI allegations linking the theft to her country as absurd rhetoric. State news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday that she viewed the accusations as proof of Washington's continued hostility toward Pyongyang. Kim stated that the US is trying to brand the Democratic People's Republic of Korea as a cyber criminal state and called the claims a grave political provocation against international public opinion.

Financial Scale And Regional Economic Impact Analysis

The estimated value of stolen assets exceeds $6 billion, a sum comparable to approximately one-sixth of North Korea's gross domestic product. South Korea's central bank estimated the North's GDP at forty-seven point one eight trillion won, which equals thirty-five point zero nine billion US dollars in twenty twenty-five. Analysts suggest that cryptocurrency theft has become a key channel for Pyongyang to secure funds for regime maintenance and weapons development, making this breach particularly sensitive to the isolated regime.

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Expert Views On Cybersecurity And Future Threats

Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis reported that eighty-nine percent of crypto hack losses in twenty twenty-six were linked to North Korea, a significant increase from fifteen percent in twenty twenty-one. Alec Zebrick, a senior manager at Chainalysis, described these operations as big game hunting, targeting large exchanges for high payoffs despite the complexity. Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University, warned that additional US measures targeting crypto wallets could choke off vital revenue streams for the North Korean military apparatus.

Diplomatic Implications And Ongoing Scrutiny

Kim Yo Jong indicated that North Korea had issues to reconsider regarding its relationship with the US in light of what she termed an unpleasant hostile attitude. Pyongyang has not yet responded to earlier overtures made by US President Donald Trump to resume summit diplomacy earlier this year. As scrutiny grows on illicit crypto funds financing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, the global industry faces heightened pressure to prevent similar large-scale breaches in the future.