Bike Commuters' Guide to Safe Bike Parking Near Metro Manila's Railway Stations

A map and database created by Anthony Miles Jacob and Matthew Gan provide bike commuters with a quick reference for city rail travel and encourage more establishments to factor in active and sustainable mobility.

Two mobility advocates designed a detailed system map and database to help bike commuters find safe bike parking near railway stations in Metro Manila . The map creators, Anthony Miles Jacob and Matthew Gan, collaborated to create a clear and easy-to-understand map that shows dedicated bike parking , elevators, and escalators at each station.

They also included nearby establishments within an approximate 1km radius for multimodal transport. The map includes a rundown of bike parking facilities, their capacity, and exact location, along with a separate database for ratings and tips. The main consideration for cyclists is the location of bike parking, with many establishments offering parking in not-so-friendly places. The map and database aim to encourage more establishments to factor in active and sustainable mobility





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Bike Parking Railway Stations Metro Manila Active And Sustainable Mobility Guide To Safe Bike Parking

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