NBI says Senator Ronald dela Rosa may be arrested soon as DILG cites armed group protection

The NBI says there is a big chance Senator Ronald dela Rosa will be arrested soon, while the DILG believes he is being protected by a powerful armed group in Mindanao. Dela Rosa has been out of public view since May after the ICC issued an arrest warrant over the drug war.

The National Bureau of Investigation says there is a big chance Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa will be located and arrested soon. NBI Director Melvin Matibag said authorities may launch operations any time soon based on intelligence reports.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government believes dela Rosa is being protected by a powerful armed group in Mindanao. Matibag said in an ambush interview that operations could begin soon to check areas identified through intelligence. He said the NBI may soon launch operations to eliminate the areas that will be identified based on intelligence reports. He added that with the information being received, there is a great chance for dela Rosa to be arrested.

Also read PNP Chief Asserts Impartiality in Senator Dela Rosa Manhunt Amid Palace Backing

Authorities Hope For Christmas Arrest

Asked whether dela Rosa would be arrested by Christmas, Matibag replied that they hope so. He said he could not tell for sure if the senator is hiding in Mindanao. Matibag said authorities have a strong belief that dela Rosa is still in the Philippines, though he noted this remains a possibility. The senator has remained out of public view since May.

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The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I issued an arrest warrant against dela Rosa in November last year over his alleged role in the Duterte administration's deadly drug war. He was Duterte's first police chief and implemented the bloody anti-drug campaign. Human rights organizations said the campaign took as many as 30,000 lives. Dela Rosa was PNP chief at the time the war on drugs was implemented.

He is one of the alleged co-perpetrators of former president Rodrigo Duterte in a plan to neutralize alleged criminals through violent crimes including murder. The ICC said those involved controlled a structure of power that enabled them to direct and control the actions of those who carried out drug war killings. Interior Secretary Juanito Victor Jonvic Remulla previously said he received information that the legislator was being protected by an armed group in Mindanao.

Interior Secretary Warns Of Forced Arrest

He warned that a forced arrest could cost 10,000 lives, explaining why he would rather negotiate the senator's surrender. The DILG earlier gave dela Rosa a one-week deadline to surrender and offered a P50-million bounty for his arrest. After the deadline lapsed, the Philippine National Police launched an intensified manhunt operation for their former chief. The PNP has said there are still no surrender feelers from dela Rosa.

Interior Secretary Remulla said dela Rosa is considered a fugitive from justice. Duterte is detained at the ICC in The Hague, Netherlands, while awaiting his crimes against humanity trial this month. Dela Rosa faced members of media at the Senate on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. He walked from his office to talk to journalists at the Senate on May 12, 2026.

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Political Party Urges Supreme Court Action

Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan, dela Rosa's political party, has submitted a letter urging the Supreme Court to resolve the petitions of Duterte and dela Rosa. The party appealed to the High Court for a swift resolution of dela Rosa's case. The senator's camp also urged the High Court to reverse its earlier ruling and stop the use of an ICC warrant of arrest against him.

With dela Rosa still nowhere to be found, Malacanang has challenged the PNP leadership to ensure his arrest. The call puts pressure on the police force once led by the senator. It remains to be seen whether the PNP will heed the call or remain loyal to their former chief.