Bicol Saro Rep Terry Ridon Asserts WPS Sovereignty Amid ASEAN Summit Tensions

Bicol Saro Rep Terry Ridon warns of a red line on West Philippine Sea claims during the ASEAN Summit, citing 2016 PCA ruling and recent military tensions with China.

Bicol Saro party-list Representative Terry Ridon issued a stern reminder to Philippine authorities regarding territorial integrity while the 49th ASEAN Summit convenes in Manila. The lawmaker emphasized that despite ongoing diplomatic, economic, trade, and cultural engagements with Beijing, there remains a non-negotiable boundary concerning the West Philippine Sea. This clarification came as regional leaders gather to address security concerns amidst competing ownership claims over the contested waters.

Sovereign Rights and Red Line Declaration

Representative Ridon stated clearly that the West Philippine Sea belongs exclusively to the Philippines and its citizens. He asserted that while the nation maintains multifaceted relations with China across various sectors, a strict red line exists in any discussion regarding maritime ownership. The Bicol Saro representative declared that sovereign rights over the use of resources under the seabed, islands, and waters are reserved solely for Filipinos. This position underscores the government's refusal to compromise on territorial claims even as diplomatic channels remain open for other matters.

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High-Profile Attendance at 49th ASEAN Summit

The summit, hosted by the Philippines from November 15 to 17, brings together heads of state and high-ranking officials from around the globe. Confirmed attendees include United States President Donald Trump, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. These leaders will discuss key political, security, and economic issues relevant to the Indo-Pacific region. Their presence highlights the global significance of the maritime disputes and the importance of the venue in Manila.

Diplomatic Tensions and Chinese Non-Attendance

Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the summit, but Premier Li Qiang will be present in Manila. This diplomatic arrangement occurs against a backdrop of strained ties between Manila and Beijing due to tensions over the disputed South China Sea. The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines has also been involved in disputes with local officials, including Philippine lawmakers. The absence of the Chinese head of state adds a layer of complexity to the discussions, particularly regarding regional security and maritime conduct.

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House Lawmakers Criticize Chinese Ambassador's Warnings

Relations were further strained last October when members of the Philippine House of Representatives criticized Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan. Lawmakers condemned the envoy's statement that China could easily win a military contest but seeks peaceful resolution. Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega V and members of the Young Guns bloc argued that such threats are not assurances of peace. They stated that a larger power asserting dominance over a smaller nation is the opposite of security. This criticism followed a warning from Jing Quan that the Philippines faces greater risks without reestablishing suspended military-to-military communications.

Warnings Against Chinese Diplomatic Strategy

Former Surigao del Norte Representative Robert Ace Barbers and Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Representative Leila de Lima warned of potential Chinese diplomatic maneuvering. Barbers cautioned against double-talk, noting that China cannot be a good negotiator if it cannot settle differences peacefully. He urged authorities to remain vigilant against aggressive actions in disputed waters. These warnings reflect a broader concern among Filipino legislators that China may attempt to manipulate negotiations during the summit while continuing its assertive behavior at sea.

Legal Basis and Historical Context of Dispute

The Philippine stance is rooted in the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling, which affirmed the country's exclusive rights within its exclusive economic zone. The court found China's nine-dash line claim lacks legal or historical basis. Although ties improved under former President Rodrigo Duterte, who dismissed the award, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reversed this approach since 2022. The current administration insists on not ceding any territory, leading to documented confrontations. Incidents include a Chinese Coast Guard assault on an Armed Forces of the Philippines navy member in July and water-cannoning of supply vessels in August 2023.