Bicol Region Suffers P200 Million Crop Loss Due to El Niño

The Department of Agriculture regional spokesman, Lovella Guarin, reported that Bicol Region has lost close to P200 million in agricultural crops due to below normal rainfall for a few months now. The region has incurred at least 3,750.03 metric tons of agricultural production loss amounting to P191,617,838.15 and covering 805.68 hectares of agricultural land.

LEGAZPI CITY — Bicol Region has lost close to P200 million in agricultural crops due to below normal rainfall for a few months now, Department of Agriculture regional spokesman Lovella Guarin told The Manila Times.

Guarin said the prevailing weather trend in Bicol may lead to further decline in soil moisture, thus affecting crop productivity and water availability for irrigation and escalate into a dry spell or drought. Based on the DA-Bicol report obtained by The Times, the region has incurred at least 3,750.03 metric tons of agricultural production loss amounting to P191,617,838.15 and covering 805.68 hectares agricultural land. The loss has affected 1,330 farmers since the onset of El Niño.

For rice production, 492.78 hectares were affected with 493.96 metric tons production loss worth P19,384,487.54. For yellow corn, 168.18 hectares are affected with 557.71 metric tons production loss equivalent to P10,656,324.39. About 27.34 metric tons production loss equivalent to P455,605 of 16.87 hectares of white corn plantation were also recorded. At least 127.85 hectares of high-value crops were also affected, with 2,671.02 metric tons production loss equivalent to P161,121,421.22.

Albay, Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte incurred significant adverse impact due to El Niño. Albay suffered rice production losses of 321.81 metric tons from its 446 hectares equivalent to P15,418,952.20. In Camarines Sur, at least 46.78 hectares were affected with 172.15 metric tons production loss, with equivalent value of P3,965,535.34. About 113.78 hectares of yellow corn in Albay resulted in 380.08 metric tons of production loss equivalent to P7,032,124.39 affecting to 141 farmers.

Camarines Sur reported production loss of 177.63 metric tons of yellow corn from 54.40 hectares valued at P3,624,200 and affected 45 farmers. Guarin said the total agricultural damages in Albay, Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte reached P191,617,838.15 as of June 2026. At least 824 farmers were affected in Albay, 493 in Camarines Sur





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El Niño Bicol Region Agricultural Crops Below Normal Rainfall Production Loss High-Value Crops Yellow Corn Rice Production Camarines Sur Camarines Norte Albay Pagasa DOST-Pagasa Super El Niño

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