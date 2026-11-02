Senate to Open 2027 Bicam Budget Talks to Civil Society Groups, Ejercito Says

Senate finance committee chairperson JV Ejercito has committed to inviting civil society organizations to observe the bicameral deliberations on the proposed P7.2-trillion 2027 national budget, which will also be livestreamed.

Senate finance committee chairperson JV Ejercito has committed to inviting civil society organizations (CSOs) to observe the bicameral conference committee deliberations on the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for fiscal year 2027.

The deliberations will reconcile the differing versions of the budget bill passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives. Just like last year, Ejercito also confirmed that the bicameral deliberations would be livestreamed to allow the public to watch the proceedings in real time. The senator said the move continues the chamber's practice of keeping the budget process open to scrutiny. We are continuing to build on our best practices.

Also read Philippine Senate to Allow Civil Society Participation in 2027 Budget Deliberations

Senate Invites CSOs to Observe Budget Deliberations

This year, we will be inviting CSOs to sit in and observe the bicameral proceedings, Ejercito said in a statement. Having more eyes on the budget will help us spot any unvetted projects or last-minute insertions that may be introduced during the bicam, he added. Last Monday, October 26, the Senate panel conducted a dedicated hearing with CSOs to discuss their recommendations and concerns on the 2027 budget.

During the hearing, the People's Budget Coalition (PBC) cautioned against over a trillion worth of red flags under the proposed budget. These reportedly covered various types of pork or discretionary funds under the House General Appropriations Bill (GAB). House leaders, on the other hand, defended the amendments made by the chamber to the proposed 2027 national budget, saying these were purportedly based on agency proposals and had been made on valid grounds.

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House opposition has also urged the Senate to address what it called illegal provisions of the 2027 budget. The dispute over the amendments has become a key point of contention as the two chambers prepare to reconcile their versions. Ejercito maintained that he wants to ensure that every single peso in the 2027 budget would be accountably and transparently allocated.

Ejercito Promotes Digital Tools for Budget Transparency

He also invited the public to use the digital tools developed by CSOs in reviewing budget documents and flagging questionable allocations. Transparency is not just a policy statement, it is an active mechanism. These tools were built by watchdogs themselves, and we are glad to give them a home on the Senate website so ordinary citizens can scrutinize where public funds are going, Ejercito said.

The Senate Finance panel is currently finalizing its committee report, with Ejercito set to formally sponsor the 2027 General Appropriations Bill on the floor this month. The sponsorship will mark the start of plenary debates on the budget measure. The bicameral conference committee is expected to convene after both chambers approve their respective versions. Ejercito has also said funding for flagship projects under the 2027 budget should be untouched.

The commitment to invite CSOs and livestream the proceedings builds on last year's practice, when the bicam deliberations were also opened to public viewing. Ejercito said the goal is to strengthen public trust in how the national budget is crafted and approved.