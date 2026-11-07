BI backs DOTr plan to expand e-gates to all NAIA passengers

The Bureau of Immigration supports a DOTr proposal to let all arriving and departing passengers at NAIA use electronic gates, part of efforts to cut queues, speed processing and strengthen border security.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has expressed support for the proposal of Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Vince Dizon to expand the use of electronic immigration gates (e-Gates) to all arriving and departing passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

BI Supports Expanded E-Gates

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said on Saturday that the move is consistent with the bureau's own push to broaden automated passenger processing at the country's international gateways. Viado said the initiative forms part of the bureau's efforts to reduce queues, speed up passenger processing, strengthen border security, and advance its mandate to combat human trafficking and other cross-border crimes.

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He said the proposal also aligns with the bureau's modernization agenda and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to digitalize government services, streamline transactions, and improve public service delivery. Under the system, passengers who clear automated screening may proceed through the e-Gates without undergoing routine face-to-face immigration interviews. Only those flagged by the system or requiring further assessment will remain subject to examination by immigration officers.

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At present, only outbound foreigners and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) are allowed to use the e-Gates, while other departing Filipinos are still required to undergo immigration interviews. Dizon had earlier said he is eyeing a recommendation for the wider use of e-Gates, allowing them to be utilized by all passengers departing from and arriving in the Philippines. Viado said technology should allow the bureau to process legitimate travelers faster while enabling officers to focus on passengers who require closer scrutiny.

Biometric Verification And Security

He stressed that wider e-Gate access must go hand in hand with reliable biometric verification and effective security checks. The objective is not only to reduce queues but also to make immigration screening faster, smarter, and more secure. As part of its modernization program, Viado said the BI is also expanding and upgrading e-Gates at international airports outside Metro Manila to improve passenger processing and strengthen border security.

The first phase, covering key provincial gateways including Clark, Cebu, and Davao, has been completed, he said. The procurement includes an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), specialized software that enhances biometric identification and verification capabilities to detect multiple-passport or multiple-nationality holders and other fraudulent activity.

Its integration into the e-Gates will provide an additional layer of border security by helping immigration authorities identify individuals who may pose immigration or security risks while facilitating faster clearance for legitimate travelers, according to the bureau. The second phase is currently undergoing procurement and will cover the further expansion of e-Gates to other international ports in the provinces, Viado said. He added that the agency would livestream the bidding process for this phase.

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The BI has said that integrating ABIS into e-Gates will help authorities detect fraudulent documents and multiple-passport holders while ensuring faster clearance for legitimate travelers.