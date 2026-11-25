The Bureau of Fire Protection investigates a private car that collided with and obstructed an emergency fire truck in Sta. Mesa, Manila, on Tuesday, violating the Fire Code of the Philippines and attracting potential fines up to P50,000.

The Bureau of Fire Protection has launched an investigation after a private vehicle obstructed a fire truck responding to an emergency in Manila. The incident occurred on Tuesday when the emergency vehicle was en route to Sta. Mesa to address a fire alarm. The obstruction delayed the critical response time, highlighting serious safety concerns for the public and emergency personnel alike.

Emergency Vehicle Obstruction Details

According to a report by Marisol Abdurahman on the news program 24 Oras, the fire truck was unable to proceed effectively due to the collision with the private car. The driver of the fire truck informed the driver of the private vehicle that legal complaints could be filed at a later time, emphasizing that an active emergency was underway. Despite the initial clash, the situation was resolved before the fire truck arrived at the scene.

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Fire Code of the Philippines Violations

BFP Spokesperson FSupt. Anthony Arroyo confirmed that the fire was already out by the time the truck reached the area. He cited the Fire Code of the Philippines, or Republic Act 9514, which mandates that drivers must yield to emergency vehicles. Arroyo stated that any obstruction to firefighting, rescue operations, or emergency medical services poses a direct threat to public safety and is a violation of this law.

Legal Penalties and Financial Fines

Drivers who obstruct emergency vehicles face significant financial penalties under existing regulations. The potential fine for violating the Fire Code of the Philippines can reach up to P50,000. This amount is in addition to possible violations of traffic rules enforced by the Land Transportation Office, which may result in further sanctions for the driver of the private vehicle involved in the incident.

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Manila City Ordinance on Emergency Priority

The City of Manila has its own local ordinance that grants right of way and priority to emergency vehicles responding to any type of emergency within the city limits. This local law reinforces national mandates and ensures that emergency responders can navigate traffic without hindrance. Violations of this ordinance carry a separate fine of P5,000, adding to the total financial liability for offenders who block emergency routes.

Public Safety and Regulatory Enforcement

This incident underscores the importance of strict adherence to traffic laws during emergencies. FSupt. Anthony Arroyo emphasized that compliance is not just a legal requirement but a moral obligation to protect the community. The Bureau of Fire Protection continues to stress that obstruction of emergency services is a serious offense that endangers lives and disrupts critical public safety operations.