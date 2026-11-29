BFAR has partnered with Singapore Crawfish Pte. Ltd. to build the Philippines first commercial-scale freshwater crayfish hatchery in Dagupan City, breeding red claw crayfish for growers and high-value seafood markets.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has partnered with aquaculture technology company Singapore Crawfish Pte. Ltd. to build the Philippines first commercial-scale freshwater crayfish hatchery in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, the Department of Agriculture said Sunday.

The hatchery will be built at BFAR National Fisheries Development Center and will breed red claw crayfish, a fast-growing species with high market value. The facility is intended to give growers a reliable source of young crayfish and help them expand production. BFAR National Director Elizer Salilig and Singapore Crawfish founder and CEO Desmond Chow signed the agreement. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrad Estrella III, and Agriculture Undersecretary Drusila Bayate witnessed the signing.

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Singapore Crawfish Provides Technical Expertise

Singapore Crawfish will handle breeding systems, methods for managing breeding stock, biosecurity protocols, and technology for treating and reusing water in the hatchery. It will provide the technical assistance and expertise needed for breeding through a joint technology plan transfer. The plan will set training requirements, project milestones, and performance targets, and will establish requirements, performance indicators, implementation milestones and completion criteria. The agreement runs for five years and may be extended for up to five more.

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BFAR will take care of the site, staff, laboratories, and use public funds to build the hatchery. It will retain control of the facility and its operations, including decisions on which technologies to adopt. Operations will be overseen by BFAR. Under the new initiative, the crayfish industry can gain a consistent supply of juveniles, reduce dependence on sources of stock, and widen producers operation scales.

The new hatchery will raise redclaw crayfish through recirculating aquaculture system technology. In a statement released by the Department of Agriculture, the partnership between BFAR and Singapore Crawfish is a capacity-building partnership and technology transfer. The project is also meant to develop new aquaculture products for fishing communities. Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said: We need to develop more sources of livelihood for our fisherfolk, especially products that have strong markets here and abroad.

Supporting Tourism And Food Industries

This is also about supporting our tourism and food industries, which can benefit from a more diverse and reliable supply of high-value seafood. Tiu Laurel said developing new aquaculture products could give fishing communities more ways to earn a living and provide the food and tourism industries with a wider, more reliable supply of high-value seafood. The hatchery is expected to support local growers and strengthen the country high-value seafood sector.

The partnership combines BFAR public resources with Singapore Crawfish specialized expertise. The hatchery will be the first commercial-scale freshwater crayfish facility in the Philippines. It will focus on red claw crayfish production and technology transfer for local operators.