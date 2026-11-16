Miguel Tabuena withdraws from Philippine Open due to thumb injury, focuses on recovery

Miguel Tabuena pulled out of the Asian Tour's 108th Philippine Open after a tear in the radial collateral ligament of his left thumb, choosing recovery over competing on home soil.

Miguel Tabuena has withdrawn from the Asian Tour's 108th Philippine Open after a tear in the radial collateral ligament of his left thumb. The 32-year-old Filipino golfer announced the decision following consultations with several doctors.

The injury had already hampered his performance in Macau and forced him to pull out after 13 holes in Hong Kong. It ultimately ruled him out of what would have been his final tournament of the year. Tabuena, an ArenaPlus ambassador, was expected to lead the Philippine contingent at the Philippine Open. The event featured a field of around 130 players and offered a $1 million prize purse, about P64 million.

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Tabuena Reflects On Pressure Of Playing At Home

It teed off on Nov. 12 at Manila Southwoods in Carmona, Cavite. Despite the setback, Tabuena said the decision to stop was difficult. Sometimes, knowing when to stop is the harder challenge an athlete must face, even when every instinct tells them to keep competing. A two-time Philippine Open champion, having won in 2015 and 2018, Tabuena has long taken pride in representing the country on the professional circuit and in international competitions.

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That made the chance to close out his year at home even more special. In an interview with ArenaPlus, the top Pagcor-licensed online sportsbook in the Philippines, Tabuena spoke about the pressures of playing at home. He said it is more difficult to play on home soil because of the expectations from other people and especially from himself. He added that people do not see the mental and physical training he does every day.

All they see is him holding a trophy and how much he earned for that week, he said. Tabuena noted that it is hard to be an elite athlete in any sport. Only a few people see the whole picture, he said. People see awards and achievements, but they do not see what actually happened before or how much it took out of him to reach that position.

Golfer Achieves Historic LIV Golf Milestone

His 2025 victory at the International Series Philippines also propelled him into a historic opportunity. He became the first Filipino to earn full-time status in LIV Golf for the 2026 season. That milestone meant spending much of the year competing abroad. His schedule as an ArenaPlus ambassador took him across different countries and time zones, keeping him away from his family for long stretches.

Tabuena said the Philippine Open was supposed to be his last tournament of the year. He played 12 LIV events this year plus six on the Asian Tour. He normally plays close to 20 to 25 events, but he was trying to pace his body. He also spoke about the personal cost of his schedule.

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He is out half the year, away from the Philippines, from his wife and his daughter. They travel with him quite a bit, but it is not every week where they can, he said. Time away from family is also draining, especially if he does not play well, Tabuena said. There is always the factor of jet lag, travel and different climates, he added.

Tabuena Prioritizes Recovery Over Competition

At the time of the interview, Tabuena was still weighing his participation in the Philippine Open. He remained in the field and was hopeful of competing despite the uncertainty. His hopes of competing eventually gave way to the need to prioritize his recovery. After consulting several doctors, he announced his withdrawal from the Philippine Open, setting aside the tournament he had been looking forward to playing in front of his countrymen.

In a social media post, Tabuena said he was looking forward to teeing it up at the Philippine Open. Missing a tournament at home is hard, he said. He was genuinely excited to compete in front of the crowd for the national open. For now, Tabuena said he will focus on recovery and coming back stronger as soon as he is cleared.

In a sport where so much depends on discipline, patience and knowing one's limits, he now faces a different kind of test. This time, the challenge is not finding the right shot or overcoming another competitor. It is giving himself the time to recover before stepping back onto the course.