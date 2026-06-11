Best Practices for Offering Employee Discounts

The article provides tips on how to design and manage an effective employee discount program. It emphasizes the importance of networking with industry insiders, considering generous discounts like 15% and 20%, and exploring other companies' practices. It also highlights the need for clear rules, monitoring, and tax compliance.

e’re a small fast-food restaurant. We’d like to give a friendly discount to our employees to motivate them. What’s your recommendation? — White Marble.

If you’re looking for best practices, you must befriend some people from your industry and learn directly from the horse’s mouth. Obviously, it’s not easy as you’ll be treated as a competitor, regardless of your size. But let me share the following information which you can’t get unless you know personally some company insiders. Jollibee gives a 15% discount to its employees.

McDonald’s offers 20% if the purchase is done through an app redemption facility where workers can also buy gift cert





bworldph / 🏆 9. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Employee Discounts Best Practices Networking Generous Discounts Clear Rules Monitoring Tax Compliance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Abarrientos seen as Best Player of the Conference of Commissioner’s CupBARANGAY GINEBRA’S RJ Abarrientos looms as the top bet to capture the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup in rites set before Game 4 on Wednesday. Mr. Abarrientos ranked third in the statistical derby with 37.

Read more »

St. Luke's Medical Center-Global City Achieves Five-Star Green and Safe Health Facilities AccreditationSt. Luke's Medical Center-Global City has become the first private hospital in the Philippines to receive the highest five-star rating under the Department of Health's Green and Safe Health Facilities program, recognizing its excellence in sustainable operations, climate resilience, and environmentally responsible healthcare practices.

Read more »

Brownlee, Abarrientos win Best Import, BPC awardsMANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra’s dynamic duo of Justin Brownlee and RJ Abarrientos scored a clean sweep of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup top individual honors after capturing the Best Import and Best Player of the Conference respectively.

Read more »

Metro Manila's LRT Lines to Waive Fares During Independence Day, 2026Metro Manila's Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines will be offering free rides during select hours on Friday, June 12, 2026, as part of the Libreng Sakay initiative for Independence Day. The LRT-1 and LRT-2 systems will join the MRT Line 3 in offering free rides during the holiday.

Read more »