BusinessWorld and WorkL unveil the 2024 Best Places to Work in the Philippines. Nine organizations including SLI Consulting, JuanHand, and PNB Holdings Corp. earned top honors for employee experience and wellbeing.

BusinessWorld, the Philippines' longest-running business multimedia source, and WorkL, a United Kingdom-based global employee-experience platform, have announced the 2024 Best Places to Work in the Philippines awardees. Nine Philippine organizations successfully met WorkL's rigorous methodology to receive recognition for standing out in employee experience, workplace wellbeing, and job satisfaction. This marks the second annual iteration of the search following a successful inaugural event last year.

Organizations Win Overall Recognition

917 Ventures, Filinvest Alabang Inc., GGC Group Asia Head Office, JuanHand, Lourdes Hospital, MUFG Bank Ltd., Manila Branch, Ovialand Inc., PNB Holdings Corp., and SLI Consulting are the nine organizations that have received the overall award. These recipients demonstrated exceptional performance across the defined criteria established by the organizing partners.

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The awards also encompass distinctions based on company size and employee demographics. 917 Ventures and SLI Consulting earned the Best Places to Work: Small Organization recognition. Ovialand Inc. and PNB Holdings Corp. won the Best Places to Work: Medium Organization distinction. JuanHand and Lourdes Hospital were included in the Best Places to Work: Big Organization category.

Inclusion and Demographic Awards

The recognition extends to employers across categories highlighting employee inclusion and wellbeing. Ovialand Inc. and SLI Consulting are listed as Best Places to Work for Women. Filinvest Alabang Inc. and JuanHand are hailed as Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Employees. JuanHand and MUFG Bank Ltd., Manila Branch are recognized as Best Places to Work for Disabled Employees.

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Lourdes Hospital and JuanHand are listed as Best Places to Work for Ethnic Minority Employees. The accolades also acknowledge organizations across categories that consider employees' experiences at different stages of their working lives. SLI Consulting will receive two awards in this respect, namely Best Places to Work for Employees Aged 16-24 and Best Places to Work for 55-Year-Olds.

Ovialand Inc. will also be recognized among Best Places to Work for Employees Aged 16-24. PNB Holdings Corp. is also included among Best Places to Work for 55-Year-Olds. PNB Holdings Corp. and SLI Consulting will be honored as Best Places to Work for Employee Wellbeing, rounding out this year's specific accolades.

Survey Methodology and Engagement

At the foundation of the Best Places to Work recognition is its employee experience survey. The survey examines six areas based on WorkL's Six Steps to Workplace Happiness: Reward and Recognition, Instilling Pride, Information Sharing, Empowerment, Well-being, and Job Satisfaction. Organizations needed an overall engagement score of at least 70% to qualify for the Best Places to Work accreditation.

The overall engagement score was calculated from the sum of employee responses against the maximum possible score, expressed as a percentage. Participation also required organizations to seek responses from as many current employees as possible. Minimum average response rates were set according to company size to ensure data integrity and representativeness.

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The specific minimum average response rates were 50% for small organizations, 45% for medium organizations, 35% for big organizations, and 25% for very big organizations. In addition, companies completed a supplementary information survey. WorkL analyzed this supplementary data alongside the employee engagement results to finalize the rankings.

Future Participation and Spotlight

Beyond this year's recognition, the search for the Best Places to Work in the Philippines continues. The 2027 cycle is now open for entries from organizations ready to embrace a journey of transformation in employee experience and wellbeing while seeking this distinct recognition.

Interested organizations can enter through Spotlight, which is BusinessWorld's sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld's audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information regarding the 2027 cycle, stakeholders may contact the designated email address provided by the organizers.