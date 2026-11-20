NCAA MVP Allen Liwag overcomes Achilles bone spur to lead Benilde Blazers in quarterfinal clash against former team EAC Generals in Season 102.

Allen Liwag, the reigning Most Valuable Player for the Benilde Blazers, has officially returned to the court for the final stage of the NCAA Season 102 playoffs. The thirty-four-year-old center is set to face his former institution, the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, in a crucial quarterfinal series that begins with the Blazers holding a twice-to-beat advantage. This matchup marks a significant moment for Liwag, who spent the majority of the campaign sidelined by a persistent medical issue.

Liwag Injury Timeline and Return Details

Liwag participated in only three of the Blazers' fourteen elimination round games this season, a remarkably low appearance count driven by a severe bone spur located near his Achilles tendon. The Taft-based squad secured the third seed in their group, earning the strategic upper hand in the postseason bracket. Liwag's return earlier this month allowed him to suit up for the Blazers' final two elimination games, providing a crucial boost to the team before the knockout stages commenced.

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Managing Pain and Adjusting to Competition

Despite receiving medical clearance to play, Liwag admitted that he continues to experience physical discomfort while adjusting to the high intensity of professional basketball after an extended period of rest. He emphasized that his motivation stems from a genuine desire to support his teammates in achieving the ultimate goal of a championship title. Liwag expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to reunite with his brothers and play alongside them, acknowledging that his return is a privilege.

Championship Motivation and Past Struggles

The two-time consecutive NCAA MVP contender views this season as a vital opportunity to redeem himself after the Blazers failed to reach the finals in the previous campaign. A championship trophy remains the sole missing piece in his extensive collection of individual accolades. Liwag noted that he began rigorous conditioning in Manila as early as January to prepare for the playoffs, fully aware that unforeseen challenges could arise during the grueling postseason run.

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Reflecting on Growth and Former Team

Liwag credited his time at Emilio Aguinaldo College for teaching him the fundamentals of organized basketball and fostering his professional development. He expressed profound appreciation for the institution's support throughout his career, which laid the groundwork for his current success as a standout player. His return to the court in a quarterfinal clash against the Generals represents a full-circle moment, allowing him to test his growth against the program that originally helped shape his career.

Final Four Outlook and Team Support

As the Benilde Blazers prepare for the high-stakes quarterfinal series, Liwag offered his sincere well-wishes to his former team and the other three semifinalists. He observed that any team in the tournament possesses the capability to defeat another on any given day, highlighting the competitive parity in the league. Liwag concluded by wishing good luck to all the teams that have advanced to the Final Four, signaling his respect for the remaining contenders in the race for the Season 102 title.