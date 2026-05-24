Benguet farmers struggle with low cabbage prices and uncertain future

Benguet, a region known as the country's 'Salad Bowl,' supplies the Metro Manila market with nearly 80% of its upland vegetables. However, many farmers have expressed concerns as their harvests do not bring enough income to cover production costs. Indeed, cabbage prices have dropped to as low as P4 to P10 per kilo in some areas, forcing farmers to sell at a loss or let produce rot and be used as fertilizer.

Benguet farmers struggle as low cabbage prices threaten their income They blame increasing costs, including transport and fuel expenses, for their current predicament. Some farmer groups protest and attend hearings, but their concerns are often overlooked.

Sagip Saka law allows government agencies to directly buy from farmers without public bidding, reducing the number of traders. However, the planned carrot imports have sparked controversy, with farmers worried about further damaging their local agriculture market. Cold storage facilities and reduced toll fees can reduce transport costs for farmers in Benguet





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Benguet Upland Vegetables Salad Bowl Farmers Cabbage Prices Transport Expenses Cold Storage Facilities Toll Fees Sagip Saka Law Carrot Imports Rural Rising Philippines

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