Beneficial Life Insurance Announces Virtual Annual Stockholders Meeting for June 30, 2026

Beneficial Life Insurance Company, Inc. will hold its Annual Stockholders Meeting virtually on June 30, 2026, to approve previous minutes, confirm board actions, and facilitate remote participation. Stockholders of record as of June 8, 2026, are eligible to vote.

Beneficial Life Insurance Company, Inc. has announced that its Annual Stockholders Meeting (ASM) will be held virtually on June 30, 2026. The meeting will be conducted through remote communication, as resolved by the Board of Directors during a regular meeting on April 8, 2026.

This decision aligns with the company's Amended By-Laws and current circumstances, allowing stockholders to participate without physical attendance. The ASM will cover several key items, including the approval of the minutes from the previous meeting held on June 30, 2025, and the ratification and confirmation of all acts and resolutions of the Board of Directors, its committees, officers, and management since that time. The meeting agenda underscores the company's commitment to transparency and accountability to its shareholders.

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 8, 2026, are entitled to notice of and voting rights at the ASM. To ensure seamless participation, the company has outlined detailed procedures for remote voting, proxy appointments, and in absentia voting. Proxies must be submitted to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at the Beneficial Life Building in Makati City or via email by 5:00 PM on June 23, 2026.

Proxy validation will occur on June 24, 2026, at 3:00 PM. The company emphasizes that it is not soliciting proxies but merely facilitating the process for stockholders who choose to appoint one. The fully virtual format reflects a broader trend among corporations in adapting to digital solutions for shareholder engagement. Beneficial Life Insurance, a longstanding player in the Philippine insurance industry, continues to prioritize the interests of its stockholders by ensuring their voices are heard through accessible and secure means.

The Information Statement, which will be distributed to stockholders, provides comprehensive guidelines on remote participation and voting procedures. Stockholders are encouraged to review these materials thoroughly to ensure their votes are counted. For further inquiries, the company has made its Corporate Secretary's office available during business hours. The ASM represents an opportunity for stockholders to engage with the company's leadership and gain insights into its performance and strategic direction.

Founded decades ago, Beneficial Life Insurance has built a reputation for reliability and customer-centric services. The company's commitment to good corporate governance is evident in its adherence to regulatory requirements and best practices. The fully virtual meeting format is designed to maximize participation while minimizing health and safety risks. The company looks forward to a productive dialogue with its stockholders, who play a crucial role in shaping its future.

By leveraging technology, Beneficial Life ensures that all stockholders, regardless of location, can exercise their rights and contribute to the company's governance. The meeting will be conducted in accordance with applicable laws and the company's charter. Stockholders are reminded to comply with the submission deadlines to avoid any disenfranchisement. The company will provide updates through its official channels.

This notice, published in a leading business publication, underscores the company's transparency and commitment to keeping its stakeholders informed. Beneficial Life Insurance continues to navigate the evolving landscape with resilience and innovation, ensuring that its stockholders remain at the heart of its operations. The virtual ASM is a testament to the company's adaptability and focus on shareholder value.

As the company progresses, it remains dedicated to its mission of providing financial security and peace of mind to its policyholders and investors alike. The leadership team, headed by its board and officers, will present key achievements and address any concerns during the meeting. Stockholders are encouraged to participate actively and exercise their voting rights. The company's future looks promising, with strategic initiatives aimed at growth and sustainability.

By embracing digital transformation, Beneficial Life Insurance is poised to enhance its service delivery and operational efficiency. The ASM will be a milestone event, reaffirming the company's core values and its dedication to its stakeholders. All necessary measures have been taken to ensure a smooth and secure meeting experience. The company expresses its gratitude to its stockholders for their continued support and trust





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