Ben&Ben to Perform at Toyota Motor Philippines Booth at PIMS 2026

Acclaimed indie folk-pop act Ben&Ben will be performing at the Toyota Motor Philippines booth at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show on June 5. The band was previously announced as ambassadors for the Toyota Choice campaign, which will also serve as the automaker’s central theme for its presence at the show this year.

Acclaimed indie folk-pop act Ben&Ben will be performing at the Toyota Motor Philippines booth at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show on June 5. The band was previously announced as ambassadors for the Toyota Choice campaign, which will also serve as the automaker’s central theme for its presence at the show this year.

Ben&Ben was tapped to work with Toyota once again because the brand believes their music embodies the values of the Toyota Choice campaign: trust, connection, versatility, and innovation. The band also happens to be loyal Toyota customers, having relied on their vehicles since the start of their career as a group. Toyota has been a core part of their story ever since the beginning of their band.

Their first band car was a Toyota borrowed from the twins’ family, at pinagkasya namin kaming lahat doon kasama lahat ng mga gamit namin. A few years later, nagsimula ang partnership with Toyota at nagkaroon kami ng dalawang van! Nagkasya na kami nang hindi nagsisiksikan. Dumami na rin kasi ang mga gamit namin sa pagtugtog.

Nine years of countless shows and travels later, we’re happy to still be choosing Toyota. Sa lahat ng biniyahe namin, at mga ala-alang nakapaloob rito, Toyota ang sakay namin. The Toyota booth at PIMS 2026 will see the reveal of new models, previewed by the carmaker in a teaser earlier this week. Public test drives of ‘fuel-efficient ICEs, practical HEVs, and future-ready BEVs’ will also be available.

The Toyota-backed T-OPT aftermarket brand, which launched at MIAS earlier this year, will also be present at PIMS next week. T-OPT offers spare parts for older Toyota models that still see plenty of time on the road today, such as the Vios, Wigo, Avanza, Innova, and Hiace. Toyota hails the brand as yet another form of support for its vehicles beyond the purchase. Gazoo Racing will also be exhibiting modified cars—a GR Supra and a GR Corolla—at the booth.

Motorsports fans can get up close with these performance vehicles and get their hands on GR merchandise available for purchase. Toyota is dedicated to ensuring our customers’ choice leads to a smooth ownership experience, and one that gives them a dedicated peace of mind. We hope that with Toyota’s PIMS 2026 booth, guests will be able to have the power of choice to choose what is best for their mobility needs





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Ben&Ben Toyota Motor Philippines 2026 Philippine International Motor Show Toyota Choice Campaign Toyota Choice Campaign Theme Toyota Choice Campaign Values Toyota Choice Campaign Ambassadors Toyota Choice Campaign Loyalty Toyota Choice Campaign New Models Toyota Choice Campaign Public Test Drives Toyota Choice Campaign T-OPT Aftermarket Brand Toyota Choice Campaign Gazoo Racing Toyota Choice Campaign Modified Cars Toyota Choice Campaign Motorsports Fans Toyota Choice Campaign Customer Choice Toyota Choice Campaign Smooth Ownership Experi Toyota Choice Campaign Dedicated Peace Of Mind

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