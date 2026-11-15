A delegation from Southeast Asia examined the Belt and Road Initiative's impact on infrastructure, culture, and tech during a November 2026 press tour of China's Greater Bay Area.

A delegation of Southeast Asian journalists representing nations including the Philippines launched a comprehensive press tour on November 5, 2026, organized by the People's Daily and Fujian Province. The itinerary traced a path through the Greater Bay Area hubs of Fuzhou, Shenzhen, Huizhou, and Guangzhou, serving as a practical illustration of how the Belt and Road Initiative has evolved into a multidimensional framework. This framework now encompasses telecommunications, smart logistics, green energy, consumer goods, and cultural tourism alongside traditional infrastructure projects. The journey provided participants with direct observation of historic preservation efforts integrated with cutting-edge industrial modernization across key economic zones.

Cultural Revitalization in Fuzhou Neighborhoods

The tour began in Fuzhou, where journalists explored how historic neighborhoods are being transformed into modern cultural and commercial engines that serve as the soft-power foundation of the initiative. Sanfang Qixiang, known as the Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, was highlighted as China's largest and best-preserved Ming and Qing architectural district. Dating back to the late Western Jin Dynasty between 265 and 316 AD, this 38.35-hectare block contains approximately 270 ancient residences and 159 protected structures, including nine national and eight provincial sites. According to Xinhua, the area has attracted over 10 million visitors annually since 2015.

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Other sites such as the Yantaishan Historic District and Shangxiahang were also examined for their successful urban revitalization strategies. Yantaishan, once a 19th-century trade hub with foreign consulates and banks, underwent a major restoration project starting in 2018 to repair historic facades and convert interiors for tourism. Similarly, Shangxiahang was transformed in 2014 into a thriving cultural hub located just 20 minutes from Sanfang Qixiang. The Cangxia Home Community Life Hall, redeveloped since July 2000 and enhanced in September 2021, blends historic character with modern infrastructure like senior canteens and childcare centers.

Smart Port Operations in Shenzhen

On November 6, the delegation traveled by high-speed rail to Shenzhen to examine the industrial backbone of the project through China Merchants Group. Founded in 1872, this state-owned enterprise leads major initiatives in transportation, logistics, finance, and urban development. The journalists visited the Mawan SmartPort, also known as MCT, which launched on June 28, 2021, after a three-year renovation. Spanning 983,600 square meters along 1,930 meters of coastline, it is the Greater Bay Area's first 5G-powered, eco-friendly smart port.

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The port features five berths, including two specialized for 200,000 DWT mega-vessels, and handles an annual capacity of 3 million TEUs. Proprietary terminal management software coordinates driverless and human-driven trucks simultaneously under all weather conditions. The delegation also reviewed the Port-Park-City model pioneered in the Shekou Industrial Zone since 1979, which integrates port operations with roads, power, and telecommunications. This blueprint is now being exported to Belt and Road partner nations including Djibouti and Sri Lanka.

Manufacturing and Digital Connectivity in Huizhou

The following day, the tour shifted focus to consumer supply chains and digital connectivity with a visit to the Yili Group facility in Huizhou. Founded in 1956, Yili has grown into Asia's top-ranked dairy company, operating six divisions across liquid milk, yogurt, milk powder, cheese, cold drinks, and health beverages. The Huizhou facility serves as Yili's sole liquid milk production plant in South China, where journalists observed automated systems processing raw milk into cartoned products. This visit highlighted the role of consumer goods in the broader economic integration efforts.

Telco Advancements and Future Cooperation

The final leg of the press tour included a visit to the Vivo Global Headquarters to discuss the role of telecommunications in the initiative. Vivo executives showcased advancements in mobile journalism led by their X80 Series, demonstrating how digital infrastructure supports modern media and communication needs. This focus on technology underscores the shift toward smart logistics and digital connectivity in contemporary international cooperation frameworks. The itinerary concluded with an evening cruise along the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge route, featuring dinner and live entertainment, symbolizing the seamless connectivity achieved through these large-scale infrastructure projects.