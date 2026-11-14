Bellevue Hotels Launches 2026 Christmas Campaign With Homecoming Events

Bellevue Hotels & Resorts initiates its 2026 holiday season with tree-lighting ceremonies across Manila, Quezon City, Alabang, and Bohol, celebrating Filipino traditions and local craftsmanship.

Bellevue Hotels & Resorts (BH&R) officially initiated its 2026 holiday season by launching The Bellevue Homecoming, a comprehensive series of tree-lighting ceremonies and festive gatherings. The campaign began on November 4 and concluded its Metro Manila segment on November 6, with the group extending the celebration to The Bellevue Resort Bohol on November 13. This coordinated approach unified the brand's properties under a singular narrative focused on the emotional resonance of returning home during the festive period.

The Manila Homecoming Celebrates Traditional Customs

The first leg of the campaign took place on November 4 at the Main Wing Lobby of The Bellevue Manila, where the hotel hosted an event titled The Manila Homecoming: A Classic Manila Christmas. The evening was dedicated to honoring the specific customs and family reunions that have defined the Filipino holiday experience for generations. A central moment of the night was the ceremonial lighting of The Bellevue Manila's Christmas Willow Tree, a symbolic gesture intended to represent resilience, grace, and the enduring nature of family bonds.

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Park Chan, serving as the managing director of The Bellevue Manila, articulated the deeper purpose behind the festivities. He emphasized that the holiday season extends far beyond visual decorations or commercial festivities. Instead, the focus remained on the fundamental act of coming home, reconnecting with loved ones, and forging new memories with meaningful relationships. Park Chan joined Sonny Ramiro, the hotel manager, to lead the lighting ceremony, which was complemented by musical performances from the PSPJ MusiKalayaan Children's Choir and a selection of holiday-themed dishes.

Holiday Express Connects B Hotel Locations

The celebration shifted to the B Hotel properties on November 5 with the arrival of the Holiday Express concept at B Hotel Alabang. General Manager Glennis Narciso presided over the lighting of a tree adorned with red and gold trinkets, set against a rustic backdrop that reflected the tagline Every stop brings you closer to Christmas. The event framed the holiday season as a journey, with each hotel serving as a significant waypoint for reconnecting with friends and family. Guests enjoyed holiday cocktails and live chorale music from Yuletide Ensembles before dining on a buffet prepared by Executive Chef Bam Guevara at Alejandro's Bar and Events.

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On November 6, the Holiday Express tour moved north to B Hotel Quezon City, bringing the festivities to the heart of the capital city. General Manager Sonny Delos Santos led the tree-lighting ceremony for this final Metro Manila stop. The event featured a full cocktail buffet curated by Executive Chef Vince Odejar, alongside entertainment that included a miniature gingerbread house featuring an automated train. The gathering also welcomed this year's winners of Mr. and Ms. China Town Global Philippines and Mutya ng Pilipinas 2026, reinforcing the event's community-focused atmosphere.

An Island Homecoming Highlights Bohol Craftsmanship

The Bellevue Homecoming campaign reached its Visayan destination on November 13, 2026, when The Bellevue Resort Bohol unveiled its Christmas tree to launch An Island Homecoming. This resort's 2026 holiday campaign introduced a Reef & Raffia theme, developed in close collaboration with Tubigon Raffia Gallery Bohol. This partnership highlights a homegrown Boholano enterprise dedicated to world-class raffia craftsmanship and the empowerment of local women artisans.

The resort's interior design drew inspiration from Bohol's diverse marine ecosystems and its long-standing weaving heritage. The centerpiece of this thematic display is a large installation titled Sardines Run, located along the main lobby hallway. This artistic piece mimics the movement of shimmering schools of sardines through Philippine waters, serving as a tribute to the local community's artistry and the rich environmental context of the island.

Executive Vision Unites Brand Portfolio

Eunice Lodripas, the group vice president for Marketing Communications at BH&R, provided the strategic vision behind the multi-venue campaign. She noted that Christmas has historically been synonymous with the concept of returning home. The objective of The Bellevue Homecoming was to transform each individual hotel property into a symbolic home for guests, partners, and team members. This approach encouraged stakeholders to gather and reconnect, thereby establishing a shared emotional starting point for the season across all locations.

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By segmenting the celebrations into distinct themes, each property reflected its unique character while adhering to the overarching narrative. The Manila location focused on classic traditions, the B Hotels emphasized the journey of reunion, and The Bellevue Resort Bohol highlighted local ecological and cultural identity. This structured approach allowed the brand to maintain a cohesive message while delivering tailored experiences that resonate with the specific demographics and environments of each destination.