Belle Corp Net Income Up 26 Percent on Lower Debt and Higher Revenue

Belle Corp reports 26 percent rise in first nine months net income to P1.66 billion driven by reduced financing costs and higher equipment rental revenue.

Belle Corp reported a significant 26 percent increase in consolidated net income for the first nine months of 2026, a performance driven by rising revenues and notably lower financing costs. The property and gaming firm achieved a consolidated net income of P1.66 billion during the January to September period, an improvement from the P1.32 billion recorded in the same timeframe last year. This financial update was detailed in a quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, highlighting the company's strategic efforts to optimize its balance sheet.

Financial Performance And Revenue Growth

Consolidated revenues climbed by 11 percent to reach P4.32 billion, up from P3.88 billion a year earlier, while income from operations increased by 13 percent to P1.97 billion from P1.74 billion. Belle attributed the strong improvement in earnings to these increased revenues, which were complemented by significant reductions in financing costs. The company demonstrated a robust ability to generate profits even as total costs and expenses increased by 10 percent to P2.35 billion from P2.14 billion, reflecting higher operating costs across several business segments.

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Debt Reduction And Lower Financing Costs

A major factor behind the improved financial results was a sharp decline in interest expenses and other financing charges, which dropped by 30 percent to P358.05 million from P510.51 million the previous year. This reduction in financial burden was a direct consequence of a 54 percent reduction in the company's outstanding debt. As of September 30, the outstanding debt stood at P3.10 billion, a substantial decrease from the P6.75 billion recorded a year earlier. Belle stated that its consolidated debt amounting to P3.1 billion consisted of amortizing term loans from banks.

Revenue Streams And Segment Breakdown

Among its diverse revenue streams, equipment rental recorded the strongest growth, rising by 59 percent to P617.31 million from P388.39 million. This surge was mainly generated by its subsidiary Pacific Online Systems Corp. through its 50 percent owned joint venture PinoyLotto Technologies Corp. Gaming revenue share from City of Dreams Manila, operated through its subsidiary Premium Leisure Corp., also grew by 13 percent in the nine months to P1.48 billion from P1.32 billion.

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Lease income remained relatively steady at P1.77 billion, compared to P1.76 billion last year. Revenue from distribution utilities increased by 16 percent to P212.75 million, while revenue from the sale of real estate grew by 46 percent to P181.17 million. These varied performances across different sectors underscored the company's diversified business model and its ability to capitalize on multiple revenue sources simultaneously.

Balance Sheet Strength And Market Reaction

Meanwhile, total assets stood at P51.93 billion as of September 30, down five percent from P54.42 billion at the end of 2025, while total liabilities declined by 19 percent to P11.73 billion. Total equity increased by one percent to P40.20 billion, with the company reporting P2.64 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of September. The company assured stakeholders that it did not foresee cash flow or liquidity problems over the next 12 months given its current financial position.

Belle is majority owned by the Sy family through SM Investments Corp. and related family holdings. Despite the positive financial results, the company's shares on Friday dropped P0.06, or 5.13 percent, to close at P1.11 each. This market reaction highlights the complex dynamics between corporate financial health and investor sentiment in the current economic landscape.