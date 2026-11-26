Bell-Kenz Pharma gathered leading Filipino medical specialists at Makati Diamond Residences for Real Talk with Dok: 2027 Health Trends Outlook, examining everyday lifestyle factors that will shape Filipino wellness in 2027 and beyond.

Bell-Kenz Pharma, Inc. brought together leading Filipino medical specialists at Makati Diamond Residences for Real Talk with Dok: 2027 Health Trends Outlook, a thought-leadership forum mapping the most urgent wellness shifts facing Filipinos in 2027 and beyond.

The event examined the quiet, everyday lifestyle factors that shape long-term health. Discussions covered stress, irregular meals, hidden blood sugar spikes and muscle loss, all identified as forces that will define Filipino wellness in the years ahead. The forum is part of Bell-Kenz Pharma's push to bridge the gap between clinical expertise and daily living. Dr. Luis Raymond T. Go, Medical Director of Bell-Kenz Pharma, said taking care of health should not begin only when something feels wrong.

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He said it should be part of how people live every day, from the food they eat to the choices they make for their overall well-being. Dr. Go noted that as health misinformation spreads rapidly across social media, pharmaceutical leaders have a responsibility to go beyond providing medicine. He said they must actively elevate credible, science-backed conversations. Through Real Talk with Dok, Bell-Kenz aims to translate complex medical science into relatable, practical insights.

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Preventable Diseases Drive Health Urgency

The goal is to empower Filipinos to make smarter choices at the dining table, in the workplace, and at home. The urgency behind this proactive approach is underscored by national health realities. According to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, preventable and lifestyle-linked non-communicable diseases continue to account for the highest causes of mortality among Filipinos. These diseases are led by ischemic heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

Many of these conditions develop quietly over years without obvious warning signs. To help the public stay ahead of these risks, Real Talk with Dok spotlights five key areas where everyday habits directly shape long-term vitality. Leading cardiologist Dr. Edward-Bengie Magsombol discussed listening to the heart before symptoms appear. He talked about vascular calcification, the gradual buildup of calcium in blood vessel walls.

He explained how hidden cardiovascular risks develop silently and why early lifestyle awareness is vital for long-term heart health. Endocrinologist and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Florence Gan reframed how Filipinos view weight and energy. Her session examined blood sugar regulation and insulin resistance. She highlighted how desk-bound routines, frequent sugary drinks, and family history impact metabolic health even in individuals who appear outwardly fit.

Kidney And Gut Health Insights Revealed

Nephrologist Dr. Eunice Marie Fulloso Perez-Trajano shed light on why kidney issues often go unnoticed until advanced stages. She championed routine checkups and everyday hydration and nutrition habits to protect kidney function early. She described the kidneys as the body's silent filter that needs early protection. Lifestyle medicine specialist Dr. Jennifer Sim-Alcedo explored the growing recognition of gut health as a cornerstone of overall wellness.

She highlighted the powerful connection between the gut and the brain. She discussed how skipped meals, late-night eating, and low-fiber diets affect digestive balance. She also examined how the gut microbiome influences mood, stress, and mental well-being. The discussion explained why nurturing gut health is becoming an essential part of preventive health.

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Geriatric medicine specialist Dr. Mark Joven shifted the conversation on aging from simply adding years to preserving strength, mobility, and daily energy. Dr. Joven shared actionable habits to maintain independence and an active lifestyle at every stage of life. Real Talk with Dok serves as a key pillar of Bell-Kenz Pharma's broader Kaagapay sa Kalusugan advocacy. That advocacy collaborates with medical communities and grassroots groups nationwide to champion health literacy, early detection, and accessible care.

Prevention Advocacy Aims For Sustainable Life

By creating a recurring forum where doctors, journalists, and health advocates can openly discuss emerging medical realities, Bell-Kenz is reinforcing its role as a trusted partner. The company said it aims to help build a healthier, better-informed Filipino public. Dr. Go added that by bringing credible medical voices directly into everyday conversations, they hope to help more Filipinos move away from reactive care. He said the goal is to help people embrace prevention as a natural, sustainable way of life.

Bell-Kenz Pharma, Inc. was established in 2006. It is a proudly Filipino-owned pharmaceutical company dedicated to making quality healthcare accessible and empowering Filipinos to live healthier lives. Guided by its mission to make life better, Bell-Kenz champions preventive health education, medical collaboration, and community-based wellness initiatives across the country. Its diverse therapeutic portfolio spans cardiovascular and diabetes care, anti-infectives, gastrointestinal and nephrology care, pulmonary medicine, neurology, and pain management.

The portfolio also includes science-backed nutraceuticals such as EnPlus Gold, Omega Gold, ProNerv, BioPro, Ziltran, and Ultima, alongside Kalgae Prime, RenaBio, Immune G, and AlaPrime from Le Sante Vida. The forum reflects a growing push to make prevention a natural part of daily Filipino life.