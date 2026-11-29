Visually impaired athletes competed in the Beirut Marathon with guides from Blind with Vision. Rabih Al-Jammal and others overcame physical barriers and lack of funding to pursue their running dreams in Lebanon.

Visually impaired athletes conquered the streets of Beirut on Sunday during the annual marathon, running tethered to sighted guides from the local NGO Blind with Vision. The group participated in the 10-kilometer and 6-kilometer events alongside thousands of other runners, battling rain and thunder to complete their courses. This annual event in the Lebanese capital highlights the resilience of disabled athletes who navigate significant physical and systemic hurdles to compete in major sporting events.

Rabih Al-Jammal Marathon Journey

Rabih Al-Jammal, a 40-year-old runner who lost his sight to glaucoma, finished the 10-kilometer race with the help of a short rope connecting him to a guide. Al-Jammal had dreamed of crossing the finish line since watching the first Beirut Marathon on television in 2003, just before his vision deteriorated. He initially began his athletic journey in 2016 with a 7-kilometer walk, supported by friends including Mary Kleyany, an experienced runner and mountaineer who agreed to guide him. Kleyany spent six months training with him, utilizing a rope technique inspired by her climbing experience to ensure safety and coordination during runs.

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Al-Jammal achieved a historic milestone in 2017 by becoming the first visually impaired Lebanese man to complete the full 42.2-kilometer Beirut Marathon. His partnership with Kleyany expanded internationally, leading to a finish at the Rome Marathon in 2018 and the completion of a triathlon in Lebanon. Their collaboration eventually evolved into the Blind with Vision initiative, which now assists other visually impaired athletes in tackling races and outdoor challenges across the region. The couple continues to inspire others through their dedication to inclusive sports.

Other Visual Impaired Athletes Stories

Dania Barbour, 42, completed her second 10-kilometer race despite the slippery, rain-soaked course. She was guided by Christina Elias, a 32-year-old financial consultant who has volunteered with the group for three years. Meanwhile, Fady Al-Homsi, 45, relied on guide Wassim Nsouli to navigate the course as his personal eyes. Al-Homsi lost his sight completely at age 33 due to retinitis pigmentosa, a disorder that damaged his retina starting in childhood. Despite his visual impairment, he has consistently pushed himself to take on physical challenges that many assume are out of reach for blind individuals.

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Al-Homsi is a multifaceted professional who works as a music instructor for people with special needs and is currently studying music therapy. He also volunteers with the Lebanese Civil Defense and has competed in various road races, including a half-marathon and a 21-kilometer trail run in the mountainous Aakoura region. Nsouli, a member of the Lebanese Red Cross, found the group two years ago through social media and immediately committed to volunteering. He actively manages his runner by providing verbal cues about turns, puddles, and obstacles, ensuring a safe and efficient race experience. The duo emphasizes their mutual support, stating that they help each other overcome fatigue and navigate complex terrain.

NGO Challenges And Future Goals

The Blind with Vision initiative operates in a challenging financial landscape due to Lebanon's prolonged economic crisis. Providing resources for people with disabilities has largely been abandoned by the cash-strapped government, leaving families and non-governmental organizations to fill the gap. Kleyany recently left her office job to manage the initiative full-time, having not run a race for herself since 2017. She now dedicates her efforts to training runners, guiding them during events, and coordinating logistics. The group faces a significant shortage of guides and lacks regular funding, relying instead on occasional in-kind sponsorships and the unpaid labor of volunteers.

Beyond standard road races, the organization has organized demanding multi-day challenges to test the limits of its athletes. In October, they led a two-day Sea to Summit challenge that took visually impaired athletes from the coast at Chekka in northern Lebanon to Qornet el-Sawda, the country's highest peak at 3,088 meters. The 68.5-kilometer journey involved relay stages across roads, through villages, and over mountainous terrain. Al-Homsi jokingly noted that he wanted to check his sight from the summit but could see nothing, highlighting the unique perspective of the participants. The group continues to push boundaries despite limited resources, aiming to unleash the hero within every athlete regardless of their physical abilities.