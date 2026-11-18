China is constructing a nearly three-kilometer runway on Antelope Reef in the Paracel Islands, which experts say could strengthen its military footprint and bring it closer to full control of the South China Sea. The runway is expected to be operational by mid-2027.

China is building a runway on Antelope Reef in the disputed South China Sea that could significantly strengthen its military footprint in the strategic waterway.

The nearly three-kilometer runway is expected to be operational by mid-2027, according to experts and satellite images seen by AFP. The images come from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and the Lowy Institute. Beijing late last year began large-scale dredging and reclaiming land at Antelope Reef in the Paracel Islands, which are claimed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan.

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China Transforms Antelope Reef Into Major Outpost

The CSIS and the Lowy Institute said in recent detailed reports, citing satellite images, that the construction has transformed the reef. Lowell Bautista, author of the Lowy Institute report, told AFP that China transformed the reef in 10 months from one of its smallest Paracel outposts into an island that can rival its largest atoll. The nearly three-kilometer runway on Antelope Reef would be Beijing's second in the Paracels.

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Together with infrastructure on the Spratly Islands and on Hainan island, it helps create an integrated network of runways, harbours and sensors stretching across the sea, Bautista said. The runway is a similar size to an airstrip on the Paracels' Woody Island and three others across the Spratlys, according to CSIS. Analysts say Antelope, which is around six kilometers along its northwest-southeast axis, could become one of China's most important outposts in the South China Sea.

It could potentially help Beijing limit the access of US and allied naval forces in the event of conflict. China says the development of the Paracel Islands, which it adds have a small resident population of mostly fishers, is for civilian purposes. A spokesperson for the foreign ministry said in March that China's land reclamation activities there are necessary construction for improving living and working conditions on the islands and growing the local economy.

A structure that appears to be a runway is clearly visible in photos taken in September by Earth imaging company Planet Labs. The images were reviewed as part of a recent report by Japanese intelligence firm Deep Dive and were also seen by AFP.

New Runway Could Expand Chinese Military Reach

Deep Dive director Bonji Ohara, a former defense attache in China, said in the report that the structure would be able to handle not just fighter jets but also larger aircraft, including transport planes, aerial refuelling tankers and bombers. The new runway could potentially bring China closer to achieving full control over the entire South China Sea, he said. The CSIS has said that Antelope could enhance the reach of Chinese sensing capabilities closer to Vietnam's shores.

It could also help expand its military capacity in an area of the northern South China Sea which is close to major shipping lanes. The runway and harbor will add additional capacity and resilience to the facility that enable China's military and paramilitary operations in the South China Sea, Harrison Pretat, deputy director at CSIS's Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, told AFP. But Southeast Asian claimants have still largely maintained access to offshore resources and occupy their own outposts, he said.

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Nevertheless, Pretat warned that international attention and pushback has been far less than might be expected given the scale and significance of the construction. He said this is due in part to distraction from other global crises. Regional countries, along with the United States and the international community, should be speaking with a stronger voice against island building and other attempts to permanently alter conditions in disputed areas, he said.

Regional Nations Criticize Illegal Construction Activities

Vietnam in August called construction at Antelope Reef completely illegal and demanded such activities cease immediately. In October, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said that China's military build-up was creating a condition of pressure in Southeast Asia, and urged allies and partners to deepen cooperation. But Hunter Marston of the Lowy Institute told AFP that Asean member states will never be capable of communicating with one voice due partly to their different views of China.

US ally the Philippines has been engaged in years of confrontations with China over disputed areas of the sea. Filipino and Chinese ships have engaged in repeated confrontations in recent years, some leading to collisions and injuries. China and Vietnam fought a brief but bloody skirmish over the Paracels in 1974. More than 70 Vietnamese soldiers were killed and China has had de facto control over the islands since then.

Ohara said that Beijing views the sea as a sanctuary where it does not want foreign powers to enter in the event of a contingency in the region. While it will not restrict freedom of navigation in peacetime, if some incident occurs, China intends to prevent not only US naval forces but also those of its allies, for example Australian submarines, from entering, he said.

Beijing claims most of the South China Sea, despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis. Confrontations have occurred regularly with several Southeast Asian nations over control of the Paracel and Spratly islands. Both island chains are essentially made up of reefs and outcrops, but analysts say China has been steadily reclaiming land and building infrastructure to gain military control of the sea.