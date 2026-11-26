Team captain Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh leads an 18-member Philippine junior swimming squad to the 48th Southeast Asian Age Group Championships in Malaysia seeking regional glory.

Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh, a standout swimmer from La Salle Green Hills, is poised to compete on the regional stage as the 48th Southeast Asian Age Group Championships begin on Friday at the Akuatik Selangor facility in Shah Alam, Malaysia. Handpicked by Philippine Aquatics Inc. as the team captain, the 16-year-old will lead an 18-man national junior swimming squad into the waters of Malaysia with high expectations for performance and medal contention.

Mojdeh Event Schedule and NCAA Momentum

Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh wastes no time on the first day of competition, immediately plunging into the boys' 14-15 age group 100m butterfly event where he holds a personal best time of 58.06 seconds. He also anchors the boys' 4x200m freestyle relay, marking the start of a grueling six-event schedule that includes the 400m individual medley, the 200m butterfly, the 4x100m freestyle relay, and the 4x100m medley relay.

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The young tanker enters this major regional meet riding strong momentum from a glittering NCAA Season 102 campaign. During that domestic season, Mojdeh secured two gold medals, three silver medals, and two bronze medals, demonstrating a level of consistency and dominance that has translated into his selection for the national junior team representing the Philippines.

Youth Olympic Veterans Join the Charge

Leading the charge alongside Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh are seasoned veterans Jamesray Ajido and Riannah Coleman, who both participated in the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal. Jamesray Ajido will test his mettle in the boys' 16-18 age group 50m breaststroke, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, 4x100m medley relay, and 4x100m freestyle relay, showcasing his versatility across multiple strokes and distances.

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Rianah Coleman is simultaneously gunning for gold in the girls' 16-18 age group, competing in the 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, and 200m breaststroke. The presence of these two experienced athletes adds a layer of strategic depth to the Philippine squad, providing critical support and leadership to the younger members of the team.

Regional Competition and National Pride

Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh made his debut in the Southeast Asian Age Group Championships after months of dedicated preparation, aiming to convert his hard work into podium hardware for the country. He expressed that nothing beats the energy of regional competition and stated he is proud to stand alongside Southeast Asia's best tankers to represent his nation on such a prestigious stage.

Wearing the country's colors serves as the greatest motivation for the entire squad, with Mojdeh noting that the team worked hard to earn their spots. The athletes are ready to compete with everything they have to make everyone back home proud, demonstrating a high level of dedication and national pride as they face off against top-tier talent from across Southeast Asia.

Strategic Goals and Institutional Support

The overarching goal for the Philippine team is to perform at their very best and bring honor to the country through disciplined swimming and strategic race execution. Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh extended sincere gratitude to Philippine Aquatics Inc. for granting the squad the opportunity to participate in this competition, highlighting the vital institutional support that enables young athletes to reach international levels.

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As the championships unfold in Shah Alam, the focus remains on translating months of training into tangible results. The combination of Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh's sprinting prowess, the veteran experience of Jamesray Ajido and Riannah Coleman, and the collective effort of the 18-member squad creates a formidable force in the pool for the duration of the tournament.