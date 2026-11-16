Beep Card National Museum 100th Anniversary Commemorative Design

The Beep Card company collaborates with the National Museum of Fine Arts to release a limited edition 100th anniversary commemorative card featuring historic architecture and patriotic colors.

Beep Card has officially announced a strategic collaboration with the National Museum of Fine Arts to celebrate the institution's centennial milestone with a special commemorative transit card. This limited release marks the first time the transit payment system has partnered with the museum to honor its 100 years of cultural preservation and historical significance for the Filipino public.

Commemorative Card Design Details

The newly unveiled card features a clean, simple, yet detailed illustration of the National Museum of Fine Arts building, prominently displaying the country's flag colors extending from the right side of the structure. A celebratory 100-year logo is positioned at the top of the card, while the bottom includes a subtle reminder that the structure once served as the old Legislative Building for the nation.

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Streaks of blue, red, and yellow continue around the back of the card, showcasing a closer view of the building's pediment to create a thoughtful design that collectors find difficult to part with during daily commutes. The artistic choice emphasizes the historical weight of the landmark while maintaining the modern aesthetic expected of a transit payment device.

Pricing And Availability Information

Beep Card designer Jay R Errea created the visual layout for this specific commemorative release, which is now available for purchase at the National Museum of Fine Arts Shop located within the museum grounds. The retail price is set at P400, and the company has explicitly stated that stocks are strictly limited for this special edition item.

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In addition to the museum anniversary design, the shop is currently offering other Juan Luna-inspired Beep Cards, including portrait and landscape versions featuring Una Bulaqueña, priced at P480 each. These items provide collectors with multiple options to display their appreciation for Philippine art history on their transit cards.

Collector Demand And Future Releases

While some enthusiasts were disappointed to learn that the highly sought-after Spoliarium Beep Cards have not returned to the shop, the recent releases show a positive trend in commemorative designs over the last couple of years. The Railfans PH collaboration previously produced a popular design showcasing the various trains commuters can board in Metro Manila, indicating a pattern of thematic partnerships.

Industry observers anticipate further updates when the Metro Manila Subway and the MRT-7 begin their respective operations, potentially leading to more transit-themed cards in the future. The National Museum of Fine Arts Shop continues to serve as the primary retail point for these culturally significant items, inviting history buffs and art lovers to secure their copies before supplies run out.