Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski showcased the Cordillera-inspired national costume Diwa ng Kordilyera at the 75th Miss Universe National Costume Show in San Juan, Puerto Rico, highlighting Kalinga and Mountain Province traditions and water security.

Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski presented her national costume at the 75th Miss Universe National Costume Show in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The ensemble, titled Diwa ng Kordilyera, meaning Essence of Cordillera, celebrates the Indigenous traditions of Kalinga and Mountain Province.

Diwa ng Kordilyera Design Details

It was designed by Anthony Ramirez and styled by Perry Tabora. The costume features a striking red outfit adorned with Kalinga-inspired tattoo patterns, intricate beadwork, and textile elements reflecting the traditional weaving practices of Mountain Province. In an Instagram post, Millan-Windorski shared a closer look at the design. She described it as a contemporary national costume inspired by the distinct cultural traditions of Kalinga and Mountain Province.

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The centerpiece of the costume is a headdress featuring stacked earthen clay pots inspired by the Banga Salidsid. This traditional Kalinga dance pays tribute to the strength, balance, and grace of women. Millan-Windorski explained that the dance honors the stamina, strength, and grace of Kalinga women who traditionally navigated steep mountain paths and rice terraces to fetch water for their communities.

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She completed the look with a colorful beaded headpiece, layered necklaces in red, white, and blue, and a red-and-black woven skirt with intricate geometric patterns and a dramatic floor-length train. The balancing of earthen vessels becomes a powerful expression of resilience and the important role of women in sustaining everyday life, she wrote. Beyond celebrating cultural heritage, the costume carries an environmental message.

Water Security Advocacy Message

It highlights the importance of protecting water resources and ensuring access to clean and reliable water, particularly in remote communities. Millan-Windorski said the design was intended to draw attention to the challenges posed by changing climate conditions and the growing threat to water security. As changing climate conditions continue to threaten water security, we hope to raise awareness of the importance of clean and reliable water access, particularly for remote communities across the Philippine archipelago, she wrote.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization also shared behind-the-scenes footage of the costume during an outdoor shoot at Masungi Georeserve, highlighting its craftsmanship and cultural symbolism. In its social media post, the organization described the ensemble as a tribute to the resilience of Kalinga women and their role in sustaining their communities, while underscoring the importance of water security.

The organization said the costume carried a story of heritage, resilience, and environmental responsibility as Millan-Windorski represented the Philippines on the international stage. For the beauty queen, the ensemble was more than a showcase of craftsmanship. It was an opportunity to introduce the country's Indigenous traditions and an important advocacy to a global audience. A heritage worth carrying, a story worth sharing with the world, she wrote.

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Miss Universe 2026 Competition

From the mountains of Northern Luzon, a celebration of the Cordillera's rich and diverse Indigenous heritage, she added. Millan-Windorski is vying for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray in 2018. The beauty queen from La Union ranked third in the national pageant before becoming Miss Universe Philippines 2026.

The 75th Miss Universe competition will culminate in its coronation night on Nov. 25 Manila time in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Millan-Windorski will compete against delegates from around the world for the crown.