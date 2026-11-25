Bea Millan-Windorski paid tribute to the Philippines at Miss Universe 2026 in a gown by Anthony Ramirez, featuring mother-of-pearl from Cebu and a sun motif from the Philippine flag.

MANILA, Philippines - Bea Millan-Windorski paid tribute to the Philippines in a shimmering evening gown dubbed The Pearl of the Orient during the Top 12 round of the 75th Miss Universe competition.

Bea Millan-Windorski showcases her shimmering silver-white evening gown, dubbed The Pearl of the Orient, designed by Anthony Ramirez. The Filipina beauty queen wore a silver-white creation by designer Anthony Ramirez, featuring a fitted, intricately embellished bodice and flowing fabric panels that extended from the gown as she walked across the stage. The ensemble complemented her graceful runway presentation, with its sparkling details catching the light as she showcased the piece before the international audience.

Also read Bea Millan-Windorski Advances to Top 30 at Miss Universe 2026

Tribute to the Philippines Identity

In a social media post, the Miss Universe Philippines organization called the ensemble The Pearl of the Orient, describing it as a tribute to the country and its identity. Every detail, every movement, every step tells a story of home. Bea Millan-Windorski brings her tribute to the Philippines to life in this stunning creation by Anthony Ramirez, the organization wrote. It also expressed its pride in the country's representative, declaring, Mahal naming Pilipinas!

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(We love you, Philippines! ) Ramirez designed the gown, while Jewellmer provided the jewelry. The Philippine representative wore a luminous ivory gown inspired by the pristine white sand beaches of the Visayas, particularly the island of Cebu. The design was intricately adorned with mother-of-pearl handpicked from Cebu's shores, individually crafted into delicate seashell, coral, and pawikan (sea turtle) motifs.

Marine Conservation Advocacy Significance

At the back of the gown was a sun motif inspired by the Philippine flag, symbolizing the country's independence, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the Filipino people. On Instagram, Bea shared that the pawikan motifs held a special place in her heart as they reflected her advocacy for marine conservation. Bea is hoping to bring home the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe title, following Catriona Gray's 2018 victory.

She previously entered the Top 30 of Miss Universe 2026, and a closer look at her national costume for the competition also drew attention. During the swimsuit segment, she wore a yellow two-piece swimsuit. The gown's mother-of-pearl details were handpicked from Cebu's shores, adding a personal and local touch to the international stage. The ivory gown also paid homage to the pristine white sand beaches of the Visayas, with Cebu as the main inspiration.

The sun motif at the back echoed the Philippine flag, reinforcing the theme of independence and resilience. Bea's marine conservation advocacy gave special meaning to the pawikan motifs, which were individually crafted into the gown. The Miss Universe Philippines organization celebrated the look as a tribute to home, and Bea's journey continues as she aims for the country's fifth crown. With the support of Filipino fans, Bea Millan-Windorski carried national pride and craftsmanship to the Miss Universe 2026 stage.