Philippines representative Bea Millan-Windorski finishes as third runner-up at Miss Universe 75, delivering a powerful Q&A about relevance and climate advocacy.

Bea Millan-Windorski represented the Philippines at the Miss Universe 75 competition, achieving the distinction of third runner-up. The pageant highlighted the milestone 75th anniversary of the event, drawing global attention to the continued relevance of women's empowerment on an international stage.

Competition Results and Placement

Millan-Windorski finished behind the candidate from the Dominican Republic, who secured the title of first runner-up. The competition featured a diverse field of contestants, with the home country competition also serving as a significant preliminary platform for the delegates.

Also read Bea Millan-Windorski finishes 3rd runner-up at Miss Universe 2026

The final standings placed the Dominican Republic representative at the top of the runner-up hierarchy, while Millan-Windorski's achievement marked a strong performance for the Philippines in this year's installment of the global beauty contest.

Addressing Relevance and Advocacy

During the crucial Q&A segment, judges posed a specific question to Millan-Windorski regarding the modern significance of the Miss Universe pageant after seven and a half decades of existence. The inquiry challenged her to convince skeptics about the organization's current value and impact on society.

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Millan-Windorski responded by emphasizing her honor in being part of the 75th anniversary, describing it as a celebration of the past, present, and future of women globally. She stated that she stands on the shoulders of women who came before her, acknowledging their belief in a kinder and brighter future.

She further explained that she would utilize the wisdom of those predecessors to guide present actions, with the ultimate goal of building a future that all individuals deserve. Her answer underscored a deep respect for history combined with a forward-looking perspective on social progress.

International Collaboration and Climate Focus

Millan-Windorski outlined her plans to leverage her experience in the international arena to collaborate with the United Nations. This partnership aims to continue her dedicated work advocating for climate-displaced communities and vulnerable voices from all around the world.

Her response highlighted a commitment to tangible global issues, specifically focusing on the needs of those affected by climate change. By aligning her platform with major international institutions, she sought to demonstrate how pageantry can extend beyond aesthetics into serious humanitarian advocacy.

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Fashion Design and Cultural Tributes

Before the interview segment, Millan-Windorski appeared on stage wearing a yellow two-piece swimsuit accompanied by a cape. This distinctive ensemble was designed by Filipino designer Rian Fernandez, showcasing local talent on the world stage.

Following the swimwear portion, she presented an elegant ivory evening gown crafted by Anthony Ramirez. The fashion choices reflected a blend of modern style and cultural pride, contributing to the visual narrative of her presentation.

In the National Costume round, the La Union delegate paid tribute to the women of Kalinga. Her costume was inspired by the traditional attire worn during the Sayaw sa Banga, a cultural dance that honors the strength and grace of Kalinga women through the act of carrying water jars on their heads.