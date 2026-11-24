Philippine delegate Bea Millan-Windorski has secured a spot in the Top 30 semifinals of the Miss Universe 2026 pageant in Puerto Rico, keeping hopes alive for the country's fifth crown.

Philippine representative Bea Millan-Windorski has successfully advanced to the Top 30 semifinals of the Miss Universe 2026 competition. The announcement was made on Wednesday morning at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, marking a significant milestone for the delegate from the Philippines.

Top 30 Semifinalists Announced

Bea Millan-Windorski made the initial cut among 116 delegates competing for the international beauty pageant title. This selection keeps her bid for the country's fifth Miss Universe crown alive. The announcement officially opened the 75th annual coronation night proceedings for the prestigious event.

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The field of Top 30 semifinalists includes representatives from a diverse range of nations. The list features delegates from New Zealand, Chile, Brazil, India, the Netherlands, Turks and Caicos, Peru, Cuba, Serbia, the Dominican Republic, Curacao, the United States, Israel, Ecuador, Puerto Rico, Tanzania, Mexico, Guinea, Colombia, Ukraine, Panama, Costa Rica, Uganda, the Philippines, France, Ethiopia, Belgium, Venezuela, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nicaragua.

Competition Structure and Rounds

Following the announcement of the Top 30, the competition paused for a break before proceeding to the swimsuit round. In this stage, the remaining semifinalists will showcase their confidence, stage presence, and physical fitness to the judges and audience. This round is designed to test the delegates' ability to perform under pressure and maintain poise on the international stage.

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The field will then be narrowed down to the Top 12 contestants. These twelve delegates will advance to the evening gown competition, which is a critical segment of the pageant. The evening gown round typically highlights elegance, grace, and personal style, serving as a key differentiator among the final contenders.

From the Top 12, five delegates will move on to the question-and-answer portion of the competition. This segment provides the finalists with the opportunity to express their views on current issues and demonstrate their communication skills. The performance in this round is often decisive in determining the final placements before the ultimate winners are announced.

Philippine Quest for Fifth Crown

Bea Millan-Windorski is aiming to bring home the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe title. The nation has a strong history of success in the pageant, having produced several winners over the decades. Her journey continues as she competes against other top delegates from around the world.

The previous Filipino winners who have held the Miss Universe crown include Gloria Diaz in 1969, Margie Moran in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015, and Catriona Gray in 2018. Bea Millan-Windorski hopes to add her name to this distinguished list of winners, representing the pride and spirit of her country on the global stage.