BCDA Signs Agreements for LNG Power Plant and ICT Network in New Clark City

BCDA partners with Blue Vista, Westfield, and ComClark to study an LNG power plant and underground fiber network, boosting New Clark City's energy and digital infrastructure.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority ( BCDA) has entered into strategic agreements to evaluate the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power plant and a shared underground information and communications technology (ICT) network within New Clark City. This major infrastructure initiative targets the 9,450-hectare planned metropolis located in Tarlac, aiming to establish robust energy and digital foundations for future economic expansion.

Joshua Bingcang, president and chief executive officer of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, emphasized that securing reliable power and high-speed digital connectivity are critical prerequisites for the sustainable development of New Clark City. By initiating these feasibility assessments now, the agency intends to proactively identify viable solutions with strategic partners to support the area's growth as a premier economic hub outside of Metro Manila.

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LNG Power Plant Feasibility Study Details

The energy segment of this initiative involves a partnership between the BCDA, Malaysian energy developer Blue Vista Berhad, and US-based power solutions provider Westfield Resources LLC. The primary focus of this collaboration is to conduct a comprehensive assessment of a proposed 40-megawatt LNG-fired power plant designed to operate independently of the main electrical grid.

The feasibility study will rigorously examine technical and commercial viability, environmental compliance, and regulatory requirements. Partners will also evaluate financing options, LNG supply chains, and logistics. A key objective is to replace expensive and polluting diesel generation with cleaner LNG fuel, thereby lowering electricity costs while ensuring a stable power supply for industrial and commercial users.

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Neil Gonzales, president and chief executive officer of Westfield Resources, stated that the project could serve as a replicable model for similar power developments across the Philippines. He highlighted the potential for this facility to enhance energy security and provide a reliable alternative energy source for emerging industrial zones in the region.

Underground ICT Network Expansion Plans

In parallel with the energy project, the BCDA has partnered with ComClark Network and Technology Corp., the parent company of Converge ICT, to survey and assess the financial feasibility of a shared underground ICT infrastructure. This initiative aims to lay the groundwork for high-speed fiber connectivity that will serve government offices, manufacturing facilities, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) operations.

Dennis Anthony Uy, president and chief executive officer of ComClark, noted that high-speed fiber connectivity serves as the essential bedrock for AI deployments. He argued that such advanced digital infrastructure makes economic hubs significantly more attractive to global innovators and technology-driven enterprises seeking to establish operations in the Philippines.

The underground network project is designed to support the heavy data demands of future AI operations and data centers in New Clark City. By burying the infrastructure, the plan ensures greater protection against weather-related disruptions and supports the dense deployment of fiber networks required for next-generation telecommunications services.

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Strategic Impact on Luzon Economic Corridor

These collaborative studies are part of the BCDA's broader preparations for future investment and business growth in the New Clark City area. The agency intends to use the findings to attract foreign investment and strengthen the Luzon Economic Corridor. The projects align with national efforts to develop resilient economic hubs that reduce reliance on Metro Manila.

Both agreements with Blue Vista Berhad, Westfield Resources LLC, and ComClark Network and Technology Corp. are currently nonbinding and exploratory. The implementation of the 40-megawatt LNG plant and the underground ICT network depends entirely on the successful completion of these feasibility studies, the securing of necessary regulatory approvals, and the negotiation of final contracts.

The BCDA's strategy reflects a long-term vision to transform New Clark City into a self-sustaining metropolis capable of supporting advanced industrial and technological activities. By addressing energy and connectivity constraints early in the development phase, the agency aims to create a competitive environment for international businesses.

As the feasibility studies progress, stakeholders will monitor the technical and economic viability of these projects. The outcomes will determine whether the LNG power plant and underground fiber network proceed to construction, potentially reshaping the infrastructure landscape of Central Luzon and attracting significant capital investment to the region.