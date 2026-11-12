BCDA Remits P8.42 Billion in Asset Proceeds to Treasury

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority turned over P8.42 billion to the Treasury. This move brings total 2026 remittances to P11.5 billion, significantly boosting funds for the AFP and national programs.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority has officially transferred P8.42 billion in asset disposition proceeds to the Bureau of the Treasury. This major financial injection occurred during a formal ceremony in Manila on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The turnover represents a significant milestone in the agency's fiscal operations for the current year.

Record-Breaking Financial Turnover

Outgoing BCDA President and CEO Joshua Bingcang personally presented the check to Finance Secretary Frederick Go during the event. This specific transaction brings the state-run firm's total remittance from asset disposition to P11.5 billion for 2026. That figure marks a dramatic 267 percent increase from the P3.1 billion contributed during the same period in 2025. The surge reflects a substantial acceleration in the monetization of government assets.

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Legal Mandate for AFP Support

The generated proceeds will be distributed among several government beneficiary agencies. The largest share of these funds is allocated to the Armed Forces of the Philippines to support its modernization initiatives. This distribution follows the requirements of Republic Act No. 7227, known as the Bases Conversion and Development Act of 1992. The law mandates that BCDA remit portions of proceeds from the sale, lease, or joint venture development of former military camps in Metro Manila.

Strategic Fiscal Impact Analysis

Finance Secretary Frederick Go emphasized the direct benefit to citizens through this financial strategy. He stated that the P11.5 billion remittance serves to lighten the financial load of taxpayers. Go noted that every return of funds translates to less burden and more relief for the general public. This perspective frames the asset sales not just as corporate revenue, but as a mechanism for public welfare.

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Comprehensive 2026 Revenue Overview

When including the dividend remittances of P2.6 billion, which were turned over to the Bureau of the Treasury last May, the total picture expands significantly. BCDA's total remittances for the year have now reached a record-high of P14.1 billion. This comprehensive total combines both operational asset sales and corporate dividends to show the full extent of the agency's fiscal contribution to the national treasury.

Leadership Transition and Commitment

As Joshua Bingcang concludes his tenure, he highlighted the responsibility inherent in generating these funds. Bingcang stated that every peso generated from government assets must deliver tangible value to the Filipino people. He affirmed that this remittance ensures resources are available to support the modernization of the Armed Forces and other critical government programs. This action underscores BCDA's continuing commitment to fulfill its statutory mandate and contribute to broader national development goals.