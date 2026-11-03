BCCP Urges Philippines to Pass Key Economic Legislation for Investment

British Chamber of Commerce Philippines official Chris Nelson advocates for four key bills including Digital Payments Act to boost investor confidence amid economic challenges.

BCCP Vice Chairman Chris Nelson signaled that enacting pivotal legislative measures is essential for stabilizing the Philippine economy and attracting global investment. He emphasized that passing the Digital Payments Act, Cyber Security Act, Open Finance Act, and Blue Economy Act would demonstrate to international markets that the country is committed to structural reform. These reforms aim to address current economic headwinds including low growth, rising unemployment, currency weakness, and inflation exceeding government targets.

Core Digital And Financial Reforms

The Digital Payments Act stands as the first priority legislation identified by the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines for Congress to pass. Nelson pointed out that digital transactions experienced a massive surge during the pandemic, with some global economies seeing digital payments surpass cash transactions. He argued that these digital channels allow for faster economic movement and will help accelerate transactions such as the payment of government fees.

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To support this digital transition, the BCCP official stressed the necessity of passing the Cyber Security Act alongside digital payment reforms. He explained that robust security measures are critical as the usage of digital payments continues to grow across the archipelago. Such legislation would protect citizens from phishing attacks, scams, and other security threats inherent in an increasingly digital financial landscape.

Expanding Financial Access And Marine Resources

The Open Finance Act represents another critical proposal designed to address financial inclusion in the consumer-driven Philippine economy. Nelson noted that many citizens remain unbanked or have limited access to financial services, which hinders broader economic participation. The proposed law aims to establish credit histories and facilitate borrowing, processes that are fundamental for driving sustained economic growth.

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Nelson also championed the Blue Economy Act, citing the Philippines status as an archipelago comprising over 7,000 islands with vast marine wealth. He stated that these extensive natural resources require structured development to be fully utilized. This legislative push aligns with efforts to manage marine resources effectively while promoting sustainable economic activities in coastal regions.

Legislative Progress And UK Trade Dynamics

Some of these proposed bills have already advanced through the House of Representatives, according to Nelson. He urged the Senate to pass its versions of the legislation so the country can begin implementing these critical economic drivers. Successful passage would signal to global investors that the Philippine economy is moving forward with clear regulatory frameworks.

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines highlighted the importance of strengthening United Kingdom-Philippines trade and investment ties. Bilateral trade between the two nations currently stands at £3.1 billion, placing the Philippines as the UK's 59th top trading partner. Despite modest growth due to global pressures like high oil prices and international conflicts, Nelson identified potential avenues for expansion.

Investment Competitiveness And Future Outlook

Potential avenues for trade expansion include the Developing Countries Trading Scheme and the £5 billion UK export finance program. Nelson also mentioned the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership as a framework the country is looking to join. These mechanisms offer additional support for bilateral trade growth and economic integration.

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Nelson stressed that the Philippines faces intense competition from other markets in Asia and Africa for foreign direct investment. He advised the government to focus on reducing red tape, shortening approval times, and moving processes online to enhance the country's attractiveness to investors. He concluded that passing priority legislation and maintaining clear, predictable trade rules will provide the necessary push for sustainable growth.