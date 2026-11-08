Bayo Manila expands circular fashion with new hubs, Tesda partnership and Vienna textile visit

Bayo Manila Inc. advances its Journey to Zero circular fashion approach with new Harvest hubs, a Tesda industry partnership, a Vienna textile exchange and a Sustainability Champions Awards 2026 nomination.

Bayo Manila Inc. is one of 15 organizations vying for the Sustainability Champions Awards 2026 to be bestowed by The Manila Times on Nov. 20 at the Marco Polo Hotel.

The homegrown brand, with more than 30 years in operations, continues to advance circular fashion through material repurposing, livelihood development, community support and meaningful partnerships. In every garment it creates, Bayo stays equally mindful of its responsibility to the environment and the communities it serves, believing the future of fashion is circular. As a way of giving back, Weave for Peace, Bayo Manila Foundation's program, empowers communities to stay resilient through craftsmanship and learning opportunities.

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Weave For Peace Program Empowers Women

Under this program, 18 women from families of military personnel received training in handloom weaving and basic sewing at the Harvest Creative Hub in Cagayan de Oro (CDO). The training equipped participants with practical weaving and sewing skills by repurposing used military uniforms into new textile materials. The next step focuses on turning their newly acquired skills into practice, opening up livelihood opportunities and helping these women earn from their craft.

In support of the program's further development, the Harvest Creative Hub at Camp Evangelista in CDO was upgraded to a Creative Circular Hub. The Weave for Peace program continues to grow not just by the number of participant-beneficiaries but also in its network of partners and circular hubs. In conjunction with AFP Officers' Ladies Club Inc., a new Harvest Circular Hub also opened at the Bahayani Child Development Center in Camp Aguinaldo.

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More than a space for learning, the hub offers families of AFP personnel an opportunity to explore the value of textile reuse and develop new skills they can eventually capitalize on. AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. and spouse Melody supported the program through the donation of retired military uniforms and garment-making equipment. As part of its learning campaign, Bayo joined hands with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) to become the agency's industry partner.

Austrian Embassy Visit Explores Sustainable Textiles

Backed by its expertise in product development, Bayo will impart technical know-how and practical skills in making, repairing, reusing and transforming materials to support participants' future employment and entrepreneurial pursuits. Bayo advances its advocacy for sustainable textiles with continuous exploration of new possibilities and partnerships, alongside the Austrian Embassy Manila recently facilitating a visit to Vienna. The Vienna visit included representatives from the Department of Science and Technology - Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI) and Tesda.

It explored avenues for knowledge and expertise exchange between Austria and the Philippines, specifically in textile research, design education and skills development on material recovery, waste reduction and livelihood generation. The diplomatic cultural partnership aims to further expand the reach of Bayo's Interwoven program, which seeks to bridge local weaving communities, farmers and consumers while preserving cultural heritage and integrating zero-waste in its operations.

Bayo will also help connect research and learning into practical industry applications and community initiatives through its work with Harvest communities. Meanwhile, Harvest Creative Community Hub conducted a training session on Puni, a traditional craft that involves folding and weaving leaves, in partnership with Punique. The session welcomed 12 participants who learned Puni weaving and explored its potential use in contemporary product development.

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Still in line with its advocacy of livelihood creation and community skills development, Bayo Group supports such initiatives by helping participants turn their creations into marketable products and introduce their work to brands and retail markets. Moreover, Bayo continues to bring circular design into the spotlight through its participation in trade shows and fairs, promoting textiles and products crafted locally by Harvest communities.

Trade Shows Highlight Circular Design Initiatives

At HKTDC Fashion InStyle, Harvest by Bayo featured how the TexRev initiative with DOST-PTRI turns textile scraps and manufacturing waste into sustainable, high-quality yarns and fabrics. Meanwhile, at MaArte Karnabal 2026, Bayo's slow fashion brand, Bayo Atelier, presented ready-to-wear pieces made from handwoven textiles by Harvest communities through Products of Peace, under the Weave for Peace program. All these efforts are aligned with the brand's primary goal of minimizing its carbon footprint through the Journey to Zero approach.

From turning discarded materials into repurposed fabric for quality wearable clothing, these initiatives add up to the company's investment in a more sustainable future.