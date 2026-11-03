PNP: Viral photo of Dela Rosa at Digos cemetery taken 3 years ago

The PNP clarified that a viral photo of Senator Ronald dela Rosa at a Digos cemetery was taken three years ago, denying a shoot-to-kill order and confirming the ongoing manhunt with a P50 million bounty.

The Philippine National Police ( PNP) said Tuesday, November 3, 2026, that a photo of Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa visiting a cemetery, which went viral amid the observance of Undas 2026, was actually taken three years ago.

PNP spokesperson Police Colonel Allen Rae Co said the photo, which showed Dela Rosa at the Digos cemetery, was an old photograph.

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PNP Dismisses Viral Cemetery Photo

"It was confirmed by our tech team that it was an old picture. Luma na po ito. And the one who himself or the owner of the picture himself commented na ito po ay three years ago na," Co told reporters in an interview, speaking in a mix of English and Tagalog. In English, this means: It was confirmed by our tech team that it was an old picture.

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It is old. And the one who himself or the owner of the picture himself commented that it was three years ago. Co dismissed speculations that Dela Rosa had recently appeared in public. He cautioned the public against the proliferation of fake news, particularly information concerning Dela Rosa, and urged them to rely only on verified sources.

Co also vehemently denied reports that the PNP had issued a shoot-to-kill order against the senator.

No Shoot-to-Kill Order Issued

"Again, may I remind the public to only share or believe information coming from verified and official sources. There is no shoot-to-kill order out. Let me repeat, there is no shoot-to-kill order," Co stressed. The PNP spokesperson also agreed with the opinion of former PNP chief and now Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson that "secrecy discipline" is crucial in pursuing high-profile targets and handling sensitive cases.

"That is the very reason why we cannot and we do not expound on what we are doing. These are part of operations and there is what we call as operations secrecy," Co said, maintaining that the hunt for Dela Rosa remains ongoing. Co said the PNP continues to receive numerous tips through its hotlines regarding the whereabouts of the senator.

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Ongoing Hunt for Senator Dela Rosa

According to him, authorities are validating every piece of information they receive but declined to disclose details, citing operational confidentiality. He warned that individuals who deliberately provide misleading information or flood police hotlines with false reports could face criminal charges. Dela Rosa is currently the country's most wanted person, with a P50 million bounty for his arrest.

He is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with the crimes against humanity case arising from former President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs. He has a standing arrest warrant issued by the ICC over his alleged involvement in crimes against humanity for murder. Dela Rosa served as PNP chief during the implementation of Duterte's bloody anti-drug campaign.

He was last seen in the early hours of May 14, 2026, leaving the Senate with fellow Senator Robin Padilla after making an appearance there following an extended absence since November 2025. Earlier, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) claimed that Dela Rosa was hiding in Mindanao under the protection of an "armed and powerful group," but did not identify the group.