The iconic Batmobile from Tim Burton's 1992 film Batman Returns goes under the hammer in Gardena with a pre-auction estimate reaching seven million dollars.

The distinctive Batmobile from Tim Burton's 1992 blockbuster Batman Returns is scheduled to enter the auction block on Monday in Gardena near Los Angeles. This iconic vehicle serves as the centerpiece of a Julien's Auctions sale that features dozens of other pieces of Batman and broader superhero memorabilia. With a pre-auction estimate of $5 million to $7 million this specific car has the potential to shatter the previous record for a Batmobile sold at auction.

The $7 Million Batmobile Record Attempt

The current auction record for a Batmobile was set in 2013 when the car driven by Adam West in the 1960s television series sold for $4.6 million including all associated fees. The vehicle from Batman Returns measures just under 20 feet about 6 meters long with two sweeping tail fins and appeared in the majority of the film driving sequences. Julien's Auctions described this glossy black vehicle as one of the most recognized and important cinematic vehicles in Hollywood history citing the enduring influence of Burton's darker aesthetic on modern superhero movies.

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Preserved Features and Museum History

Known formally as the Number One Hero car this custom-made version has spent years on public display at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin California since its cinematic debut. The car retains its original paint Chevrolet V-8 engine and radio-controlled flaming exhaust system that Michael Keaton's Batman utilized to torch one of the Penguin circus goons during filming. Julien's Auctions confirmed that the vehicle remains in its authentic state with its original mechanical components intact and has not been altered for modern street driving standards.

Warner Bros Licensing and Display Restrictions

Julien's Auctions noted explicitly that the vehicle is not street legal and its engine and transmission have only been tested a limited number of times since filming concluded. Any new owner must adhere to strict conditions outlined in an agreement with Warner Bros Consumer Products Inc which manages DC Comics intellectual property rights. The buyer must secure prior approval before exhibiting the car at special events and the agreement mandates that the vehicle must remain stationary when displayed to the public.

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Historical Significance of the Custom Car

This particular Batmobile represents one of three custom-made versions created specifically for the Burton film which fundamentally changed the visual tone of the superhero genre. The car's presence in the majority of driving sequences established a new standard for practical effects and stunt driving in large-scale productions. The auction house highlighted that the vehicle's unique features including the flaming exhaust system are integral to its historical value and cinematic legacy.

Future Ownership and Exhibition Rules

Prospective bidders interested in acquiring this piece of movie history must navigate the complex legalities surrounding DC Comics intellectual property licensing. The requirement for stationary exhibition ensures the preservation of the vehicle's integrity while allowing collectors to showcase their acquisition. The auction event in Gardena aims to attract serious collectors willing to invest in the tangible history of one of cinema's most iconic villains and heroes.