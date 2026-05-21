Batang Meralco Wins 66-62 Over Batang Converge, Maintains Solo Lead in PBA 15U

Batang Meralco successfully defended their solo lead in the 2026 Batang PBA 15U division after emerging victorious against Batang Converge, 66-62. This win, paired with their previous victory earlier in the week, brings the Batang Bolts to a 2-0 standing.

The 2026 Batang PBA 15U division has seen several exciting matches in recent games. Batang Meralco successfully defended their solo lead after a thrilling match against Batang Converge , winning 66-62 at the Victoria Sports Club in Quezon City.

The Batang Bolts finally found their rhythm after a slow start and compensated for an impressive display. Their second straight win in the 15U division gives them momentum, bolstering Mark Vincent Patungan's 17 scoring points.

Meanwhile, Mihangel Philrick Morre made notable contributions with 15 points and the De Guzman brothers (Adrian and Ethan) completed their illustrious performance by delivering 11 and 8 points respectively. The Batang Bolts will face Ginebra in their next match, pushing their lead to move one step closer to securing the top seeding in the semifinals





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PBA 15U Division Batang Meralco Batang Converge Mark Vincent Patungan Mihangel Philrick Morre Adrian De Guzman Ethan De Guzman Ginebra Semifinals Seeding

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