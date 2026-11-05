Girl Critically Injured in Isabela After Being Hit by Racing Motorcycle Near Pedestrian Lane

A young girl entered a coma after being struck by a speeding motorcycle while crossing a national highway in Barangay Minante Dos, Cauayan City, Isabela. The rider remains in police custody for investigation as the injured child receives hospital treatment.

A young girl is critically injured and has reportedly fallen into a coma after being struck by a speeding motorcycle in Isabela. The incident occurred earlier this week on the national highway in Barangay Minante Dos, Cauayan City, just before noon on Thursday.

Video footage shared by Engr. Nelson Donato Jr. and Villamor Visaya Jr. captures the harrowing moment of the crash. The recording, sourced from a nearby CCTV camera, shows the immediate aftermath and the chaotic scene that unfolded on the busy road. The victim and a child companion were standing a few meters away from the designated pedestrian lane.

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Girl Steps Into Road

They appeared to be checking both directions of traffic to ensure it was safe to cross. This cautious behavior suggests they were attempting to use the correct crossing point. Suddenly, the girl stepped onto the road while looking only toward the right direction. She failed to notice a fast-approaching motorcycle coming from the opposite left direction.

The driver of the bike did not appear to brake or slow down significantly. The motorcycle struck the girl with considerable force. The impact launched her several meters into the air before she landed hard in the middle of the highway. The rider was also thrown from the bike but managed to stand up almost immediately.

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Local residents rushed to help the unconscious child. They worked together to shield her from the intense midday sun while waiting for emergency transport. The community effort was crucial in keeping her stable until help arrived. The injured girl was subsequently transported to a hospital in a comatose state.

Motorcyclist Taken Into Custody

Medical professionals are currently treating her severe injuries. The exact extent of her condition remains under evaluation by the hospital staff. Police have taken the motorcycle rider into custody for investigation. Authorities are reviewing the CCTV footage to determine the specific circumstances of the accident.

They are also looking into traffic violations that may have contributed to the crash. The incident has raised concerns about road safety in the area. The proximity of the crash site to the pedestrian lane highlights potential hazards for children crossing roads. This event serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by speeding vehicles on national highways.

It also underscores the importance of vigilant supervision for children near busy traffic zones. Further details regarding the girl's recovery and the legal proceedings against the rider are expected to emerge in the coming days.