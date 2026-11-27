Batanes residents voted on Saturday, Nov. 28, to choose a successor to Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr. Four candidates competed for the vacant House seat amid early morning turnout.

Residents of the province of Batanes began casting their ballots on Saturday, Nov. 28, for a special congressional election designed to fill the vacant seat in the Lower House of Representatives. The voting process commenced at 6:30 a.m., with designated precincts opening their doors to accommodate the local electorate as they selected a successor to the late Representative Ciriaco Gato Jr.

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities, including elderly voters utilizing wheelchairs, were among the first groups to arrive at the polling stations. Their early participation highlighted the community's commitment to exercising their franchise in this critical local election, ensuring that all demographic groups could cast their votes comfortably and safely during the opening hours.

Also read Mungkahing tax sa kape, magiging 'dead on arrival' sa Kamara, ayon kay Rep. Quimbo

Legal Framework Mandating Early Polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) organized these special polls to address the permanent vacancy in the congressional seat. This vacancy arose following the death of Batanes Representative Ciriaco Gato Jr. on Sept. 21. Gato was in the midst of serving his third term as the province's representative when he passed away, necessitating an immediate legal response to restore representation in the national legislature.

The timing and execution of the election are strictly governed by Republic Act No. 6645, as amended by Republic Act No. 7166. These laws dictate that a special election must be conducted to fill a permanent vacancy in the House of Representatives if the event occurs at least a year before the expiration of the incumbent's term.

Advertisement

According to the statutory requirements, the election must be held within a specific window of 60 to 90 days after the vacancy officially occurs. This legal mandate ensures that the constituents of Batanes are not left without a voice in the Lower House for an extended period, maintaining the continuity of legislative representation during the interim.

Four Contenders Vie for Single Seat

A total of four candidates are competing for the province's lone congressional seat in this special election. The field includes former Batanes governor Marilou Cayco, who brings past executive experience to the race. Her campaign focuses on her track record of local governance and infrastructure development within the isolated island province.

Also vying for the position are Luis Andres Abad and retired Philippine Navy commodore Edward Ike de Sagon. Abad and de Sagon present distinct profiles to the electorate, with de Sagon leveraging his military background and public service record. Their participation adds diversity to the ballot, offering voters multiple options based on different backgrounds and policy perspectives.

The fourth candidate is John Gato, a relative of the late lawmaker. His candidacy is significant given his familial connection to Ciriaco Gato Jr., potentially appealing to voters who wish to maintain a strong lineage of representation. This familial link adds a layer of personal history to the political contest, contrasting with the other candidates who rely on their own independent political pedigrees.

Advertisement

Operational Scale and Voter Expectations

The Comelec has projected that 13,138 registered voters will participate in the special polls. This specific figure represents the total eligible electorate in the province, and the Commission is preparing for a high volume of turnout across the various voting centers. The expectation of a robust participation rate reflects the high stakes of the election for the local community.

The voting process is being conducted manually in 46 clustered precincts spread across 21 voting centers throughout the province. This logistical setup is designed to ensure that every registered voter in Batanes has accessible polling stations despite the geographical challenges of the island chain. Manual voting requires careful management of ballots and strict adherence to security protocols to prevent any discrepancies.

The concentration of precincts into 46 clusters allows for efficient resource allocation by the Commission on Elections. By centralizing operations into 21 distinct centers, authorities can better monitor the voting process and provide necessary assistance to voters, particularly those with mobility issues who voted early on Saturday morning. This structure aims to streamline the count and report of results.