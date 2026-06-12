Bartering for Skills and Talents: A New Way to Trade

Bartering has been around for centuries, but the concept of trading skills and talents has gained popularity in recent times. Barter PH, a platform that facilitates bartering, allows users to exchange agricultural products with marine products or any other items they have to offer. The platform also allows users to barter their skills and talents, such as tattooing, for unique and personalized items.

"Mabuhay po kayo, makakain na po kayo nang sagana kasi kahit wala kang pera, punta ka lang dito sa Tabuh-tabuh day, ipagpalit niyo lang 'yung agricultural product through marine product," sabi ni Josefina Ahil, tourism officer ng Panglima Sugala.

Isa si Mernalyn Muradjam na nagtatrabaho sa bukid ang nagpunta sa Tabuh-tabuh Day ng Panglima Sugala at may dala-dalang anim na makopa. Iba-barter niya ang mga ito sa uulaming isda.

"Ang kagandahan, kahit kami walang pera, nagpapalit kami ng ganito, nakakahanap pa rin kami ng ulam, kasi masarap itong lamang-dagat," sabi niya. "Tinitingnan nila, ‘Uy ito 'yung value ng item ko, ano naman 'yung value niyan? ' Saka sila magkakasundo kung paano nila papalitan 'yung bawat isa. So yes, nagpapatuloy pa rin ito hanggang sa kasalukuyan," sabi ni Jasper Christian Gambito, Assistant Professor, Department of History and Philippine Studies sa PUP.

"Doon madi-display na lahat ng mga barters na pwede niyong makita and then you can search or filter. And then kapag may nakita kayong item na gusto niyong i-bid, you can chat sa user and then once maging okay kayo sa deal niyong dalawa, then you can proceed nang walang problema," sabi ni Hainz’el Cantos, developer ng Barter PH.

"Hindi laging cash 'yung kailangan maging solution para makuha mo 'yung mga kailangan mong gamit or kailangan mong skills," sabi ni Cantos. Si Lionce Sin-lao, nag-barter ng sangkatutak na sinulid na may halagang P10,000, kapalit ng limang session ng pag-tattoo sa kaniyang katawan.

"Pangalan niya po si Hayme Vincent, isa po siyang tattoo artist. Lumapit po siya sa akin na, ‘O may yarns ka, puwede po ba tayo mag-trade with ako po mag-tattoo? Since what I'm offering is an art medium, which is 'yung mga art materials rather, isn't it special na I get to have something personalized for the trade from their talent? " sabi niya.





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Bartering Skills Talents Agricultural Products Marine Products Tattoo Art

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