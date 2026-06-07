BARMM's First Elected Parliament Likely to Remain Male-Dominated Despite Women quota

Analysis of party nominees for the upcoming Bangsamoro Parliament elections shows that women constitute only about one-third of candidates, with many parties placing them low on lists, jeopardizing their election despite a 30 percent nomination requirement.

The upcoming elections for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao ( BARMM ) on September 14, 2026, will see the first fully elected Parliament take office on October 30, 2026, marking the end of a seven-year transition period.

Despite the transition government, led by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), having been male-dominated since its inception in 2019, the new Parliament is expected to continue this trend. During the first BTA (2019-2022), President Duterte appointed 16 women out of 80 members; in the second BTA (2022-2024), President Marcos Jr. also appointed 16, but one resigned, leaving 15; and in the third BTA (from March 2024), only 10 women were appointed.

The new Parliament will consist of 80 Members of Parliament (MPs): 40 party representatives, 32 single-district representatives, and eight sectoral representatives, with one sectoral seat reserved for women. The term for these first elected MPs will extend until June 30, 2031, to synchronize future regional elections with national and local polls, as mandated by Republic Act 12317.

The Bangsamoro Electoral Code requires Regional Parliamentary Political Parties (RPPPs) to ensure that at least 30 percent of their nominees are women and, as far as practicable, that at least one in every three nominees is a woman. However, an analysis of the 12 RPPPs that submitted full lists of 40 nominees each (one party submitted only 14) reveals a mixed picture regarding women's representation.

Out of 494 party nominees for the 40 party-list seats, only 173 (35.02 percent) are women, and the majority of these women-64-are placed in the bottom half of the party lists (positions 31 to 40). Two major parties, the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), the political arm of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, and the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP), have no women nominees in their top 10 slots.

Other parties show varying levels of commitment: the Mahardika Party (Moro National Liberation Front) and the Alliance of Bangsamoro Tri-Peoples Party (ABOT) each have 15 women nominees; the Bangsamoro Empowerment and Social Transformation (BEST) Party leads with 19 women (nearly 50 percent); Moro Ako Party has 18; Bangsamoro Party (BaPa), Bangsamoro Peoples' (Raayat) Democratic Party, and Progresibong Bangsamoro Party each have 14; People's Consultative (Mushawara) Party has 13; Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP), Bangsamoro Grand Coalition (BGC), Partido Bangon Bangsamoro (PBB), and United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) each have 12; and the Indigenous Settlers Sama and Minorities Alliance (ISAMA) Party, with only 14 nominees, has three women.

Overall, for the 80 parliamentary seats, there are 631 candidates and nominees, but only 196 (31.1 percent) are women. This figure does not include nominees for the two sectoral seats reserved for Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples, which will be elected separately through an assembly before September 14, as guidelines for their election were still not in place as of June 7.

The data indicates that while some parties are making efforts to field women candidates, many are still falling short of the 30 percent threshold, and the placement of women low on party lists significantly reduces their chances of election. The one guaranteed seat for women through the sectoral representative may thus remain a solitary voice in a predominantly male Parliament, reflecting the persistent gender gaps in political participation within the BARMM despite legal frameworks aimed at promoting women's representation





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Bangsamoro BARMM Women Representation Elections 2026 Parliament Gender Quota Political Parties BTA Moro

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