BARMM Chief Minister Macacua Appoints 19 Officials to New Cabinet

BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua appointed 19 key officials to lead the regional cabinet. This move establishes the Government of the Day under the Bangsamoro Parliament.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao ( BARMM) Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua formally announced the appointment of 19 key officials to lead the regional cabinet on Thursday. These executives will head the newly constituted Government of the Day, marking a significant step in the region's self-governance structure.

The executive appointments encompass leadership roles across 15 regional ministries, one regional authority, and three heads of specialized offices under the Office of the Chief Minister (OCM). This comprehensive lineup is designed to operationalize the legislative mandates approved by the first elected Bangsamoro Parliament.

Also read BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua Appoints 19 Officials for New Government of the Day Cabinet

Vetting Process and Eligibility Criteria

The selection of these 19 officials followed a rigorous vetting process managed by a dedicated search and screening committee. The committee evaluated candidates based on four strict criteria: competence, integrity, professional background, and leadership capabilities. This systematic approach aimed to ensure that every appointee could effectively manage complex regional responsibilities.

Chief Minister Macacua described the official constitution of the cabinet as a historical watershed for regional self-governance. He emphasized that this formation represents a defining moment in Bangsamoro history, solidifying the transition from transitional authorities to a fully elected government structure.

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Key Ministry Appointments and Leadership

Engineer Basir Ibrahim has been appointed to head the Ministry of Public Works (MPW), taking charge of critical infrastructure projects. Member of Parliament (MP) Naguib Sinarimbo will lead the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE), focusing on educational reform and development.

Alirakim Munder is set to oversee the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD), while MP Jimael Salam Salliman will take the helm at the Ministry of Health (MOH). These appointments reflect a mix of technical expertise and legislative experience within the new executive team.

Other notable ministry heads include MP Ishak Mastura at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (Mafar), and MP Hanie Bud for the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST). Datu Jomar Midtimbang has been appointed chief of the Ministry of Public Order and Safety (MPOS) to enhance regional security.

Continuity and Specialized Office Heads

The executive lineup also includes MP Kitem Kaduatuan Jr. for the Ministry of Labor and Employment (MOLE), Faizal Padate for the Ministry of Trade and Investment, and Tourism (MTIT), and Genna Jover for the Ministry of Indigenous People's Affairs (MIPA). MP Rashdi Adiong leads the Ministry of Human Settlements and Development (MHSD).

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Four incumbent ministers retained their portfolios to ensure administrative continuity. Ubaida Pacasem remains at the Ministry of Finance and Budget and Management (MFBM), while MP Akmad Brahim stays at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, and Energy (Menre). Jordan Bayam continues at the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), and Termizie Masahud leads the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC).

Economic Strategy and Governance Principles

Former Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) parliamentarian Laisa Alamia was named head of the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA). Her role is critical in directing regional economic strategy and ensuring sustainable development across the BARMM mainland and island provinces.

Within the Office of the Chief Minister, Abdullah Cusain serves as Cabinet Secretary, MP Abunawas Maslamama as Senior Minister, and Duque Kadatuan as Bangsamoro Attorney General. Chief Minister Macacua stated that the new leadership will strictly enforce principles of moral governance, transparency, and public accountability. He pledged that the government belongs to the people and will pursue policies that ensure integrity in all ministry operations.