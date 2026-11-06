BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua Appoints 19 Officials for New Government of the Day Cabinet

BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua named 19 key officials to the Government of the Day Cabinet on November 5, marking a historic shift for regional self-governance and peace process continuity.

BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua formally announced the appointment of 19 key officials on Thursday, November 5, to serve in the newly constituted Government of the Day Cabinet. This historic expansion includes leaders for 15 regional ministries, one regional authority, and three heads of specialized offices under the Office of the Chief Minister. The appointments follow a rigorous vetting process conducted by a dedicated search and screening committee that evaluated candidates based on competence, integrity, and leadership capabilities.

Government of the Day Cabinet Appointments and Structure

Macacua described the official constitution of this Cabinet as a defining watershed for regional self-governance, occurring shortly after the inaugural session of the first elected Bangsamoro Parliament. The executive appointments are designed to strengthen administrative capacity across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. The Chief Minister emphasized that this government is meant to serve the people directly, establishing a framework for moral governance and transparency.

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Ministry Leadership and Parliamentary Appointments

Engineer Basir Ibrahim will head the Ministry of Public Works, while Member of Parliament Naguib Sinarimbo leads the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education. Alirakim Munder oversees the Ministry of Social Services and Development, and MP Jimael Salam Salliman takes charge of the Ministry of Health. MP Ishak Mastura was appointed chief of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform, working alongside MP Hanie Bud for the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Datu Jomar Midtimbang leads the Ministry of Public Order and Safety, and MP Kitem Kaduatuan Jr. directs the Ministry of Labor and Employment. Faizal Padate heads the Ministry of Trade and Investment and Tourism, while Genna Jover leads Indigenous People's Affairs. MP Rashdi Adiong oversees Human Settlements and Development. These appointments reflect a blend of technical expertise and political representation within the new executive branch.

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Incumbent Ministers and Strategic Regional Roles

Four incumbent ministers retained their portfolios to ensure continuity in critical sectors. Ubaida Pacasem continues at the Ministry of Finance and Budget and Management. MP Akmad Brahim remains at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources and Energy. Jordan Bayam stays with the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government, and Termizie Masahud leads Transportation and Communications.

Beyond the ministries, the appointment structure includes key strategic roles for regional development and legal oversight. Former Bangsamoro Transition Authority parliamentarian Laisa Alamia was named head of the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority to direct regional economic strategy. Abdullah Cusain serves as Cabinet Secretary, MP Abunawas Maslamama is Senior Minister, and Duque Kadatuan holds the position of Bangsamoro Attorney General within the Office of the Chief Minister.

Moral Governance and Future Regional Outlook

Macacua pledged that the executive leadership will strictly enforce principles of moral governance, transparency, and public accountability across all ministry operations. He committed to preserving the gains of the peace process while ensuring infrastructure growth and public services reach local communities. The Chief Minister stated that the dividends of autonomy must be felt in every household across the BARMM mainland and island provinces.

The Chief Minister concluded by calling on national government agencies, local government units, and international development partners to collaborate with the new Cabinet. This cooperation is deemed essential for sustaining long-term peace and institutional stability throughout the region. The Government of the Day represents a significant step forward in implementing the autonomous status granted to the Bangsamoro people.