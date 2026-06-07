Barbie Jamili Overcomes Limited UAAP Exposure to Join Creamline Cool Smashers in PVL

Despite minimal UAAP experience, Barbie Jamili impressed at the 2026 PVL Draft Combine with top athletic metrics and earned an eighth-overall selection by the champion Creamline Cool Smashers. She is ready to compete alongside volleyball stars.

Barbie Jamili , a rookie entering the Philippine Volleyball League (PVL), had no significant University Athletic Association of the Philippines ( UAAP ) exposure, having appeared only in low-stakes situations during her collegiate years.

She lacked game film and accomplishments to showcase her abilities, unlike many of her fellow draft prospects. However, Jamili made a compelling case for herself through an outstanding performance at the PVL Draft Combine and impressive showings during team tryouts.

Her efforts resulted in being selected eighth overall by the Creamline Cool Smashers, one of the most popular teams in the league, despite the challenging odds-only 11 of the 38 applicants were chosen in the 2026 draft, the lowest selection rate since the draft's inception in 2024. At the combine, she recorded the fastest Pro Agility 5-10-5 time at 5.109 seconds, the best Hop Test speed at 3.36 meters per second, and the quickest 10-meter sprint at 1.759 seconds.

To prepare, she enrolled in a two-month athlete development program after UAAP Season 88 concluded, focusing on explosiveness, strength, agility, vertical leap, and change-of-direction movements. The 23-year-old expressed mixed emotions about her selection, admitting she did not expect to be drafted but is now eager to prove herself. Creamline, the reigning PVL All-Filipino Conference champion, features a star-studded roster with Alyssa Valdez, Denden Lazaro, Tots Carlos, and Jema Galanza, all coached by Sherwin Meneses.

Jamili acknowledges the steep competition but is ready to embrace the challenge, learn from her veteran teammates, and give her all if given the opportunity to play. She previously succeeded by betting on herself during her preparation and is determined to continue improving and contributing to the team's success





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Barbie Jamili Creamline Cool Smashers PVL Draft UAAP Volleyball Rookie Athletic Testing Sherwin Meneses Alyssa Valdez

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