Barbie gunman walked out of a television guesting due to production team's behavior

The Kapuso Prime Princess recalled an incident where she walked out of a television guesting due to unprofessionalism from the production team. She discussed her request for schedule adjustments and prioritization of another guest.

admitted that she once walked out of a television guesting due to what she described as unprofessionalism from the production team . In an episode of the "Trggrd!

" podcast uploaded on May 8, the Kapuso Prime Princess recalled arriving at the TV show’s set in the morning after a taping that wrapped up at 1 a.m. "Wala na po 'to, matagal na po ito,", she said. "Puyat ako noon galing taping, tapos ang call time was 11 ng tanghali sa may Pasay. ".

The night before, Barbie said she had requested that her schedule be adjusted after lunch because she was still shooting past midnight, but the production declined the request. Despite the lack of rest, Barbie said she still arrived on time for the guesting, only to discover later that another guest had been prioritized ahead of her.

"So andon kami ng 11 ," she said. "Pero sabi ko, parang mag-aala-una na , wala pa rin. ". Because of the situation, Barbie said she eventually decided to leave the set.

"Ang sa 'kin lang, let\'s be professional,", she said. "Kahit naman ako, marami na akong kaibigang production staff, pero kung binigyan ka ng call time na ganito, you respect it, you honor it. ". It was very unprofessional on their part, she added





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