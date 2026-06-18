Barangay Ginebra Wins PBA Commissioner's Cup, Ending Three-Year Title Drought with Game 7 Victory Over TNT

Barangay Ginebra defeated TNT 88-76 in a thrilling Game 7 to capture the PBA Commissioner's Cup championship, their first in three years. Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson led the comeback with stellar performances, securing Ginebra's 16th title and exacting revenge for past finals losses to TNT.

The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings ended a three-year title drought by capturing the PBA Commissioner's Cup championship with an 88-76 victory over the TNT Tropang 5G in a decisive Game 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

This win marks Ginebra's first title since the 2022-23 Commissioner's Cup and their 16th overall championship. The victory was particularly sweet as it served as revenge for the Gin Kings, who had lost to TNT in their previous three finals encounters. A prolific performance from imports Justin Brownlee and local star Scottie Thompson was instrumental in securing the title. Brownlee delivered a superb outing with 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists.

This triumph made him the winningest import in PBA history with seven titles, surpassing the previous record he shared with legendary Alaska reinforcement Sean Chambers. Meanwhile, Thompson recorded a near triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals, bouncing back from a poor Game 6 where he was limited to a series-low 3 points. His outstanding performance throughout the finals earned him his third PBA Finals MVP award.

Head coach Tim Cone, who secured a record-extending 26th PBA title, remarked, "Long time coming. It's been a while.

" The game itself was a classic come-from-behind victory. Ginebra found themselves trailing 56-63 with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter. Brownlee and Thompson then took charge, scoring 7 and 5 points respectively in a pivotal 12-0 run that swung the momentum in Ginebra's favor, giving them a 68-63 lead heading into the final period. TNT, powered by Chris McCullough, managed to stay within reach, narrowing the gap to 74-77 after a McCullough bucket.

However, the Gin Kings closed out the game with an 11-2 run, sparked by back-to-back three-pointers from Nards Pinto and RJ Abarrientos. Abarrientos, who was named the Best Player of the Conference, contributed 13 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds. Troy Rosario also chipped in with 13 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. For TNT, Chris McCullough was a dominant force, finishing with 28 points, 22 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Despite his impressive numbers, McCullough struggled with efficiency, shooting 9-of-23 (39%) from the field and 9-of-14 (64%) from the free throw line. He missed several crucial shots down the stretch, which ultimately cost his team the championship. The loss ends TNT's quest for the title, while Ginebra celebrates breaking a three-year drought and exacting revenge on the team that had denied them in their previous three finals matchups.

The victory underscores the resilience and clutch performance of the Gin Kings, led by the veteran leadership of Brownlee and Thompson, and the strategic guidance of Coach Cone. The championship adds another historic milestone to Ginebra's legacy as one of the most successful franchises in the PBA





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PBA Barangay Ginebra TNT Tropang Giga Commissioner's Cup Justin Brownlee Scottie Thompson Tim Cone Game 7 Championship Revenge

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