Barangay Ginebra Closes out Quarterfinals with Dominant Win over Phoenix, Secure Spot in semis

Ginebra secured their spot in the semifinals after routing Phoenix with a score of 112-81. They built a significant lead after the halftime break, exposing a lack of defense in the third quarter for the Fuel Masters.

Barangay Ginebra cruised past Phoenix , 112-81, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup quarterfinals, securing their spot in the semifinals. After a close first quarter that saw Ginebra take a slim lead, they erupted with 34 points in the second period to build a commanding halftime advantage.

The Gin Kings continued to dominate in the third quarter, limiting Phoenix to only 10 points while scoring 26 of their own. Justin Brownlee returned to the dugout but suffered a hamstring injury and left the court in the fourth quarter. Despite his absence, Ginebra built its biggest lead at 101-61 with 8:21 remaining. Scottie Thompson led Ginebra with 16 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, and a steal.

Brownlee finished with 24 points, five rebounds, and five assists. RJ Abarrientos and Stephen Holt added 16 and 11 points, respectively. Arizona Sun's Elastico Painters recorded a 113-104 win against San Miguel in the same day's quarterfinal





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PBA Commissioner's Cup Ginebra Quarterfinals Phoenix Dominant Win Roberto Brownlee Scottie Thompson Elastico Painters San Miguel

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