Bank Announces 2026 Annual Stockholders' Meeting to be Held Remotely via Zoom

The Bank will hold its 2026 Annual Stockholders' Meeting via remote communication using Zoom, as authorized by the Board. Stockholders must submit identification and contact details to the stock transfer agent to receive the meeting link. Electronic copies of the Information Statement and Management Report will be available online.

The Bank has announced that its annual meeting for 2026 will be conducted via remote communication , using the Pro Version License Zoom Application and livestreaming.

This decision was authorized by the Board of Directors on April 15, 2026. The meeting will be held at 10:00 AM at the offices of SMC Stock Transfer Service Corporation, 2nd Floor, SMC Head Office Complex, No. 40 San Miguel Ave. , Mandaluyong City, Philippines.

However, participation will be primarily remote for stockholders who have properly notified the Bank of their intention to join in that manner and have been validated by the Office of the Corporate Secretary as stockholders of record as of the relevant record date. To attend the meeting remotely, stockholders must submit certain documents to the stock transfer agent, SMC Stock Transfer Service Corporation.

These required submissions include the stockholder's name, email address, contact number, postal address, and a scanned copy of a valid government-issued ID with a photo. For individual stockholders, a copy of a government-issued ID with a photo must accompany the submission as proof of identification. For corporate stockholders, the submission must be accompanied by a certification from its Corporate Secretary stating the corporate officer's authority to represent the corporation in the meeting.

The Bank will acknowledge and validate these submissions through its stock transfer agent. In the event of circumstances that restrict movement and make the submission of originally signed ballots, proxies, and notarized Secretary's Certificates difficult, these documents will be accepted for submission to the stock transfer agent within a reasonable time after the Annual Stockholders' Meeting. Electronic copies of the Information Statement and Management Report will be available on the Company's website and the PSE Edge system.

Stockholders can also download copies of the Minutes of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting held on May 27, 2025, and the proxy form/ballot from these sources. During the meeting itself, the Bank will provide an opportunity for stockholders to ask questions and make comments after the presentation of the Annual Report. Questions and comments may be submitted in advance via email or during the meeting by using a feedback box that will be made available.

Priority will be given to questions sent in advance. Any questions that are not answered during the meeting will be forwarded to the Office of the Corporate Secretary for an appropriate response. This notice contains standard procedural information for a corporate annual stockholders' meeting, including details about remote participation, document submission requirements, and the process for handling questions.

The location listed, the SMC Stock Transfer Service Corporation Office, appears to be the official venue for any necessary in-person procedures, though the meeting itself is designed for remote access. The mention of BusinessWorld's 'Spotlight' sponsored section and the Megawide construction kickoff at the end of the source text are unrelated advertisements or sidebar content that are not part of the substantive news about the Bank's annual meeting and have been omitted from this rewritten news text





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Annual Meeting Remote Communication Zoom Stockholders SMC Stock Transfer Proxy Information Statement Management Report PSE Edge

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