Banguingui Steps Closer to Peace Declaration After Voluntary Firearm Surrender

The municipality of Banguingui in Sulu province moves closer to its declaration as a Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community after local government officials voluntarily handed over a caliber .30 machinegun to security authorities. The handover highlights successful collaboration between the community and security forces under the LGU-Led, Security Sector-Supported, and Community-Based Program.

The municipality of Banguingui in Sulu province has taken a significant step toward being officially declared a Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community ( RFGFPCC ) after local government officials voluntarily handed over a crew-served weapon to security authorities on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

The handover ceremony, held in Dungon village, marked a milestone in the ongoing peacebuilding efforts in the region, which has long been plagued by clan feuds and armed violence. Lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes, commander of the 101st Infantry Battalion, confirmed that the weapon-a caliber .30 machinegun with a tripod-was turned over by Banguingui Mayor Widzfar Sahidulla through his representative, Councilor Ridzwan Sariul, who chairs the Municipal Council's Committee on Peace and Order.

The actual owner of the firearm chose to remain anonymous, according to Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade. This voluntary surrender is the result of sustained collaboration among the 101st Infantry Battalion troops, the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Coast Guard, village officials, and the local government unit. It reflects the commitment of local leaders and residents to support peace initiatives and strengthen community security.

Since January 1, 2026, the 1102nd Infantry Brigade has facilitated the recovery of 181 assorted firearms across the second district of Sulu under the RFGFPCC campaign. These include three crew-served weapons, two 60-millimeter mortars, and the recently surrendered machinegun. The campaign aims to rid communities of illegal firearms and resolve long-standing family feuds, known locally as rido, which have fueled violence and hindered development.

The handover underscores the effectiveness of the LGU-Led, Security Sector-Supported, and Community-Based (LSC) Program, which empowers local governments to take the lead in promoting peace and upholding the rule of law. Delos Santos emphasized that the growing trust between communities and security forces is evident in the voluntary surrender of war materiel. The RFGFPCC declaration for Banguingui is expected to further institutionalize these efforts, providing a framework for sustainable peace and security.

Residents have expressed optimism that the initiative will attract investment and improve the quality of life in the area, which has historically experienced conflict. The success in Banguingui serves as a model for other municipalities in Sulu and across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, demonstrating that community-driven peacebuilding can yield tangible results





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Banguingui RFGFPCC Voluntary Firearm Surrender Peacebuilding Sulu

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Announces Potential Iran Peace Deal to Open Strait of Hormuz Amid Ongoing TensionsUS President Donald Trump says a deal with Iran could be signed this weekend, leading to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. While Trump claims Iran's leader approved the agreement, Tehran says no final decision has been made. The potential deal follows months of conflict that raised oil prices and global tensions, but recent market rallies and falling oil prices reflect cautious optimism. Political pressures and regional demands, including from Israel and Hezbollah, complicate the path to peace.

Read more »

3ID chief urges public to protect peace on Independence DayMAJOR General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID), called on residents of Central Visayas, Western Visayas, and the Negros

Read more »

Hopes Grow for Peace Between Iran and US After Trump Announces Possible DealHopes grew on Friday for peace between Iran and the United States after President Donald Trump said a deal could be signed as soon as this weekend, even as Tehran said it had not made a final decision on a pact.

Read more »

41 Baguio establishments face closure for smoke-free violationsBAGUIO CITY — A total of 41 establishments in this city has been recommended for closure due to repeated violations of the city's Smoke-Free Ordinance, specifically City Ordinance No. 34, Series of 2017.

Read more »