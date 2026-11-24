Escalating violence in the Bangsamoro region undermines the peace process as MILF factions and political clans clash. ACLED data reveals October conflicts driven by clan feuds, illicit economies, and unresolved decommissioning issues.

The fragile peace process in the Bangsamoro region of the Philippines faces severe strain as violent clashes between rival political factions and armed groups continue to undermine the newly established autonomous governance. The region, centered in Cotabato City, has witnessed a surge in conflict incidents throughout October, with data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data ( ACLED) recording increased casualties and displacements. This unrest occurs at a critical juncture, just as the newly elected Bangsamoro parliament assumes office and attempts to stabilize a territory where thousands of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants and their weapons remain undecommissioned.

Factional Clashes Between BFP and UBJP

Deep-seated rivalries within the MILF have manifested in deadly violence between supporters of the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP) and the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP). The BFP is led by former MILF military chief and current Bangsamoro Chief Minister, while the UBJP is headed by MILF chairman and former Bangsamoro interim chief minister Ahod "Al Haj Murad" Ebrahim. Tensions between these two powerful camps erupted during and after the parliamentary elections, signaling that electoral competition has quickly spilled over into armed confrontations.

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A particularly devastating incident occurred on September 14 in Barangay Bagua II, Cotabato City, where riots between supporters of the rival parties left three people dead. This specific event served as a stark warning from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) regarding the fragility of the region's fledgling institutions. The clash highlighted how personal and political grievances are being resolved through force rather than parliamentary debate, threatening the legitimacy of the new government structure.

Ongoing Conflict Driven by Clan Feuds and Illicit Economies

Beyond party politics, the security landscape in the Bangsamoro region is complicated by longstanding clan feuds and competition over illicit economic activities. The Conflict Coordination Center for the Bangsamoro (CCAA) recorded sixteen incidents in October specifically linked to personal grudges and clan feuding, with most concentrated in Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Sur. These conflicts are often fueled by disputes over illegal drug trade, gunrunning, and cigarette smuggling, which have become entrenched in the local economies and resist standard peacebuilding interventions.

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Violence in Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao del Sur, exemplifies this complex dynamic. Fighting between members of an MILF base command and an armed group linked to criminal activities began on September 30 and continued until a temporary ceasefire took effect in the third week of October. The sustained violence in this area resulted in one death, ten injuries, and the displacement of approximately 1,100 households, illustrating the tangible human cost of these unresolved power struggles.

In neighboring Ampatuan town, a separate longstanding clan feud erupted into a firefight on October 15, displacing around 40 families. Election-related tensions also exacerbated clan violence, as seen in Taraka, Lanao del Sur, where a shooting on October 3 was carried out in retaliation for the killing of an individual by two UBJP supporters during the parliamentary elections. These incidents demonstrate how electoral politics and traditional feuds are inextricably linked, creating a volatile environment where violence is used as a tool for political leverage and retribution.

Targeted Attacks and Impact on Indigenous Communities

The violence has not been limited to political arenas and has also targeted local officials and indigenous communities. Several shootings targeting village officials in Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte were reportedly linked to political rivalries and preparations for the 2028 elections, despite the postponement of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. This persistent targeting of local leaders undermines grassroots governance and creates a climate of fear among those attempting to serve their communities.

Indigenous Teduray communities have also become victims of this unrest. CCAA reported that a Teduray leader who served as a barangay councillor in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan was shot dead on October 17. This tragedy was followed a day later by the shooting of two other Teduray people in Datu Unsay. These attacks are particularly troubling given the formal recognition of the Teduray and Lambangian ancestral domain earlier in October, highlighting a disconnect between legal protections and on-the-ground security realities.

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Urgency of Decommissioning for Lasting Peace

ACLED Asia-Pacific analyst Tomas Buenaventura emphasized that such factionalist violence underscores the urgent need to complete the decommissioning process intended to get the MILF to surrender its full arsenal of weapons. Buenaventura noted in a report that coupled with intermittent political violence from other sources, an easy recourse to arms will continue to put the region on edge. The presence of thousands of undecommissioned combatants and weapons provides a ready resource for groups to escalate conflicts, making full decommissioning a critical prerequisite for stability.

While the rivalry between the BFP and UBJP could subside as both camps adjust to parliamentary politics and signal a common interest in the success of the Bangsamoro government, the broader security picture remains troubling. The persistence of clan-based violence and illicit economic competition suggests that addressing only the political rivalry is insufficient. Lasting peace requires comprehensive accountability, the dismantling of illicit economic networks, and the successful decommissioning of all armed factions to prevent further erosion of the peace process.