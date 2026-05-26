Bangsamoro political parties present platforms beyond transition period

Representatives of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party, Mahardika, Bangsamoro Party, and the Bangsamoro Federalist Party presented their platforms of government at the Bangsamoro Beyond the Transition Period forum on Saturday. The forum capped the 3Mindanao Book Festival initiated by MindaNews in partnership with the Ateneo de Davao University. Moral governance, education, health, peace, were among the common issues presented by the political parties.

DAVAO CITY - Representatives of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), Mahardika , Bangsamoro Party (BaPa) and the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP) presented their platforms of government at the Bangsamoro Beyond the Transition Period forum on Saturday, the activity that capped the three-day 3Mindanao Book Festival initiated by MindaNews in partnership with the Ateneo de Davao University.

Naguib Sinarimbo of the Bangsamoro Federalist Party, Nur-ainee Tan Lim of the Mahardika Party, Omar Sema of the Bangsamoro Party, and Yul Olaya of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party respond to questions raised after the presentation of their platforms of government at the forum on Bangsamoro Beyond the Transition Period. The forum capped the 3rd Mindanao Book Festival initiated by MindaNews in partnership with the Ateneo de Davao University.

MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO Moral governance, education, health, peace, were among the common issues presented by the political parties. At least three parties cited the need to constitutionalize the unimplemented portions of the peace agreements which were not made part of the laws that created the defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and the BARMM.

Mahardika is the political party of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) under MNLF founding chair Nur Misuari, while BaPA is the party of the MNLF under Muslimin Sema. UBJP is the party established by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in 2014 after the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) between the Philippine government and the MILF on March 27, 2014, after 17 years of peace negotiations.

It was registered with the Commission on Elections in 2015. Mahardika comes from Merdeka which means freedom. Mahardika is the political party of the founding chair of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), Nur Misuari, Lim's father. She said Mahardika adheres to the principles of egalitarianism, equality, and sovereignty in terms of our autonomy in the Bangsamoro region and making sure that development and progress follow the peace deals earlier signed.

Anyone can be a member of the Mahardika Party, she said. Their core groups are spread across the BARMM's five provinces and three cities and the Special Geographic Area. It doesn't matter if from whatever social class you come from, if you're Muslim, Christian, IP, youth, women, we invite everyone to be part of the Mahardika Party.

So their vision statement, simply put, we envision a Bangsamoro society that is just, inclusive, and prosperous where people live in peace and compassion enjoying the benefits of genuine autonomy and living a life of dignity. Lim said they crafted a seven-point FREEDOM agenda to make for easier recall. We are number 7 in the ballot. is for Mobilizing the next generation of women and youth to lead, innovate, and shape the future of the Bangsamoro.

On governance, Lim stressed that one thing that is unique in BARMM is what they call moral governance, and with moral governance, it's not just ethical governance but also expediency in the delivery of service. So it has to go hand-in-hand wherein integrity, compassion, and expediency are all in the middle of service to the Bangsamoro people.

We are here to make sure that we give the greatest inheritance to the youth: a world better than the world that we live in, Lim said. Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, Member of Parliament and BFP spokesperson and Cotabato City chapter president, said the Bangsamoro is currently at the last stages of the transition period. And then we'll go into the regular government for the Bangsamoro.

So the party is really established to offer an alternative post-transition and a more inclusive political party which is built not very restrictively for select groups only. He said their members include those coming from the revolutionary organizations, current members of the parliament, local government chief executives, representatives from communities, Indigenous Peoples, youth and ulama sector.

Sinarimbo, a member of the legal team of the MILF peace panel in the negotiations that led to the signing of the CAB, said the peace agreement followed a federalist setup. He recalled the insistence on a list of powers or what has come to be the powers of the national government and powers of regional government but given that the Philippines is a unitary system, even if it grants autonomy, it is simply a delegation of the power, read in accordance with the existing jurisprudence in the country





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Bangsamoro Autonomous Region In Muslim Mindana BARMM United Bangsamoro Justice Party Mahardika Bangsamoro Party Bangsamoro Federalist Party Moral Governance Education Health Peace

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